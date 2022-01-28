The storm’s a-brewin', the pantry is looking scarce and you’re heading to the grocery store to purchase all the pre-blizzard essentials to ride out the storm. Milk, bread and eggs are the first three items to grab, right? Wrong. According to nutritionists, those are actually terrible choices.

Should the power go out for an extended period of time, the milk will easily spoil, the eggs can’t be cooked and the bread isn’t going to provide much nutritional value on its own. Rather, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people stockpile at least three days’ worth of meals. Below are some more stockpile tips.

- Peanut butter or almond butter are both high in protein and good fats. Snacks like nuts and trail mixes are also good to keep on hand because they pack a big nutritional punch. Dried fruits are high in vitamins and fiber.

- Apples are one of the longest-lasting fruits you can purchase and are also 86% water, making them a good source of hydration.

- Dates are one of the oldest cultivated fruits in the world and in the absence of fresh fruit, this healthy snack offers potassium, dietary fiber along with a significant amount of nutrients and calories.

- Canned tuna or salmon provides essential protein and can generally last at least two years.

- Canned chili can be eaten straight out of the can and will provide a variety of nutrients, protein and fiber. Always look for low-sodium options to prevent dehydration.

- Protein or fruit bars as well as dry cereal and granola are also good choices.