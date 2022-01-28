AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
While snow accumulation totals may be the most eye-catching statistic, experts warn that this storm system’s “extreme snowfall rates” could be its most dangerous facet. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said meteorologists are particularly concerned for areas in heavy snow bands across Southern New England through Long Island, where snow could fall as rapidly as 2 to 4 inches per hour.
“This is far more snow than even the most experienced road crews are used to and can easily cause roads to become dangerous and impassable,” he said. “Our concern is driving us to include in our forecasts that extreme snowfall rates can strand motorists and can quickly become a life-threatening situation.”
The combination of that extreme rate, low temperatures in the teens and wind gusts above 50 mph will produce AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the ranges of -15 to -20F, “resulting in the risk of hypothermia within minutes.”
Blizzard warnings have been issued along the coast of the Northeast from Maine to Maryland, including Atlantic City, New Jersey. This is the first blizzard warning issued in New Jersey in 1,484 days when a major nor’easter hit the region in the opening days of 2018. The popular beach town was buried in 13.2 inches of snow on Jan. 4, 2018, the sixth snowiest day in Atlantic City history. A repeat of the 2018 storm could be in the offing this weekend to cap off an already snow-filled month, with an impressive 17.2 inches having already fallen through Jan. 27. With 10 to 15 inches of snow in the forecast, this month will likely become the snowiest January in Atlantic City history, surpassing the current record of 20.3 inches that fell throughout January 1987.
Blizzard warnings have been issued from Salisbury, Maryland, to Bar Harbor, Maine, leaving dozens of cities big and small preparing for their most significant snowfall in years. In New York City, up to 12” of snow is forecast, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare for a major storm. “I encourage New Yorkers to closely follow their local weather forecasts, stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel,” Hochul said. On Long Island, trees are being trimmed in advance of the storm in an attempt to prevent power outages, reported ABC 7 News New York.
In Boston, where up to 2 feet of snowfall is forecast, Mayor Michelle Wu took to the podium to ask residents to prepare for one of the worst snowstorms in the city’s history. “This has the potential to be a historic storm, a huge one,” Wu said. More than 38,000 tons of salt are ready to be deployed on the streets, and a snow emergency has already been declared.In Portland, Maine, where up to 2 feet of snow is also forecast, crews are preparing to deploy salt on the roads and work to keep the Maine Turnpike clear, reported The Portland Press Herald. “With the storm we are anticipating, we will have all hands on deck and they are ready for it,” Maine Turnpike spokesperson Erin Courtney said.
Ahead of the major nor’easter set to dump close to two feet of snow in and around Boston, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the city and surrounding areas. This is the first time since March of 2018 that a blizzard warning has been issued for the city. Boston Logan International Airport picked up 14.8 inches of snow during the blizzard of March 2018, according to the National Weather Service. And if Boston ends up with more than 14.8 inches of snow in 24 hours during the storm this weekend, this storm will move into the top 10 snowiest days on record for the city.
Nothing catches the eye of a New Englander like the warning of a ’WICKED BIG STORM” on electronic billboards throughout the region. The bright yellow warnings flashed on major roadways throughout Rhode Island as the state’s Department of Transportation resorted to using the local lingo to reach its audience.
Hours before the snowstorm arrives in the area, social media users have shared their love for the signs, and thus their warnings, throughout the day on Friday.
The storm’s a-brewin', the pantry is looking scarce and you’re heading to the grocery store to purchase all the pre-blizzard essentials to ride out the storm. Milk, bread and eggs are the first three items to grab, right? Wrong. According to nutritionists, those are actually terrible choices.
Should the power go out for an extended period of time, the milk will easily spoil, the eggs can’t be cooked and the bread isn’t going to provide much nutritional value on its own. Rather, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people stockpile at least three days’ worth of meals. Below are some more stockpile tips.
- Peanut butter or almond butter are both high in protein and good fats. Snacks like nuts and trail mixes are also good to keep on hand because they pack a big nutritional punch. Dried fruits are high in vitamins and fiber.
- Apples are one of the longest-lasting fruits you can purchase and are also 86% water, making them a good source of hydration.
- Dates are one of the oldest cultivated fruits in the world and in the absence of fresh fruit, this healthy snack offers potassium, dietary fiber along with a significant amount of nutrients and calories.
- Canned tuna or salmon provides essential protein and can generally last at least two years.
- Canned chili can be eaten straight out of the can and will provide a variety of nutrients, protein and fiber. Always look for low-sodium options to prevent dehydration.
- Protein or fruit bars as well as dry cereal and granola are also good choices.
AccuWeather forecasters have updated the snow forecast for New York City, Boston and other major East Coast cities. In New York City, the forecast calls for 8-12 inches of snow, with snow expected to fall through Saturday night.
In Philadelphia, 3-6 inches of snowfall is expected, though the city could very well see up to 10 inches if the storm moves farther to the west.
In Providence, Rhode Island, the forecast is for one to two feet, with snowfall expected to start Friday night and continue into Sunday morning. In Boston, the forecast is the same as it is in Providence, with one to two feet of snowfall and gusty winds expected.
Final preparations are underway across the Northeast ahead of this weekend’s blizzard, but AccuWeather meteorologists are already looking down the pipeline to the next winter storm. “A potent snowstorm may be in the offing around the middle of next week across the center of the nation,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. Unlike this weekend’s nor’easter, the next big snowstorm will swing across the nation’s heartland spreading snow from the Colorado Rockies to the Great Lakes on Groundhog Day. It’s still too early to tell if this will become the second blizzard to hit the U.S. in less than a week, but people from Denver through Chicago should check back with AccuWeather in the coming days for more details about the next storm.
The impending nor’easter isn’t going to be “just another snowstorm” in eastern Massachusetts with the region likely to see well over a foot of snow. Snowfall rates could peak near 4 inches per hour during the heart of the storm, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said, making it impossible for plows to keep roads clear. AccuWeather predicts a band of 2 to 3 feet of snow will fall near Boston with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 42 inches. On top of that, strong winds will create drifts that will bury parked vehicles. It could take hours to find and dig out cars in the wake of the storm. Additionally, this excessive amount of snow could be too much for snowblowers to clear in one swoop after the storm ends. People digging out after the storm should follow these tips to stay safe while shoveling.
A group of people walk past cars buried in snow on M street in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013 in Boston. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell is on the ground in Portland, Maine, where residents are preparing for up to 2 feet of snow and blizzard conditions. Hundreds of flights have been canceled up and down the East Coast, leaving some families to scramble to get flights. One local business playfully told locals it was closed and urged them to stay home, making a sign which reads: “Make a chowdah for the storm! Closed Saturday.”
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell is in Portland, Maine, where flights have already begun to be canceled ahead of the major winter storm.
Scratch those weekend plans, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said on Thursday, and spend extra time on your couch doing some “Netflix and chill.” Small, who has been mayor for over two years, urged residents in his city to stay off the roads if possible and take this upcoming storm seriously. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, the coastal city, which has already picked up over 17 inches of snow this season, could pick another 10-15 inches this weekend. “This isn’t our first rodeo, but it’s the most significant snow we had in years,” Small told CBS3.
“As I stated, we want to take this storm seriously. If you don’t have to come out, please don’t,” he said at a press conference. “This is truly one of those Netflix and chill type of weekends.”
Residents in Boston could get more snow this weekend than they’ve seen in many, many years. It has been nearly 20 years since Beantown’s “Blizzard of 2003,” which dropped 27.6 inches of snow over a two-day period. The infamous Northeast Blizzard of 1978, which was dubbed “one of the worst of the century,” also left more than 27 inches in the city. According to all-time data recorded by the National Weather Service and compiled by AccuWeather, the city would likely have to receive at least 20 inches of snow to break into one of the top 10 snowfall slots in Boston history. As of Friday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists forecast the city to receive 18-24 inches, with the potential for more particularly in areas with snowdrifts.
Many of those totals that currently sit in the top 10 came from storms that struck in February and March. This weekend’s wintry blast could set the city record for snowiest January storm, a mark currently held by the 2015 storm that dropped 24.6 inches from Jan. 26-28.
The strengthening nor’easter could end up being one of the top-five snowstorms in Boston history, but the intense snow will not spread across the entire Northeast. The exact track that the storm will take has been challenging for forecasters to predict, at times looking like it might go out to sea while at other times looking like it could spread plowable snow across most of the region. Ultimately, AccuWeather has predicted that the nor’easter will track close enough to the coast to dump over a foot from the coast of New Jersey to Maine while the interior Northeast gets little to no accumulation.
There could be a sharp gradient on the western side of the storm with 1 inch and 1 foot of accumulation separated by a short distance. An abrupt drop-off in snowfall totals is not uncommon with potent nor’easters like the one set to unfold this weekend. In January of 2016, a historic snowstorm blanketed New York City in a record-setting 27.5 inches of snow. Just 25 miles to the north, White Plains, New York, measured only 13 inches of snow, and nearly 60 miles away in Poughkeepsie, only a few flurries were reported.
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, many areas could be in store for an all-out blizzard and enough snow to “leave a lasting impression on the region for this decade and perhaps many more to come.” The rapidly strengthening nor’easter is expected to pack enough strength to completely shut down major highways and leave communities throughout the Northeast without power.
“This is going to be a dangerous, life-threatening storm, especially in southern New England,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
Keep tuned in to AccuWeather.com the AccuWeather Network, streaming here, for the latest forecast and news updates regarding the storm.
