Another major storm to take shape in Plains
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 30, 2021 1:02 PM EST
Storm Chaser Reed Timmer explains his expectations for spring in 2021, along with ABC7's Leslie Lopez’ predictions for California.
As a long-duration snowstorm dumps a swath of snow all the way from the upper Midwest to the mid-Atlantic and New England early next week, AccuWeather meteorologists are already monitoring a second winter storm that will take shape in the Plains late in the week.
"Another storm will move into the West Coast and Southwest through the middle of the week before emerging in the Plains late in the week," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.
It will then become the second largest winter storm to take shape in the Plains within a week's time.
"There's certainly plenty of details still to iron out this far in advance, but there is likely to be a swath of heavy, disruptive snow spreading through the Plains into parts of the Great Lakes late next week or into the weekend," Rossio said.
Some of the same areas that are already buried by heavy snow early in the week, could be in for round two just days later, including places like Chicago and Milwaukee. Some areas farther south that will miss out on the storm early in the week could receive some snowfall as well.
Oklahoma City began winter with over 6 inches of snow officially in December, and another 5 inches fell on New Years Day. Normal snowfall in Oklahoma City is 2.1 inches in December, and 2.8 inches in January. However, since Jan. 1, no measurable snow has fallen in Oklahoma City, that could change with this next storm as February gets under way.
As the storm strengthens, strong winds will also develop and can lead to blizzard conditions for some parts of the Plains as well. Residents throughout the region will want to keep alert and be prepared for widespread delays across the region as AccuWeather Meteorologists track this next storm.
While cold and snow will plague the Plains and Midwest on the cold side of the storm, the warm side will also carry its own threats. Across the South, another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms are in store, with at least a few of those thunderstorms likely to become severe.
"This will be a vigorous area of low pressure forming in the southern Plains. As such, warm and moist air will surge northward, first across parts of Texas, then into parts of the Southeast," explained Rossio.
"As the cold front associated with the storm pushes eastward and interacts with the surge of warmth and moisture, strong-to-severe thunderstorms could break out all the way from Texas to Alabama, and as far north as the Tennessee Valley at the end of the week."
This comes after a strong tornado struck Alabama this week, injuring 30 people and killing one. Another tornado then struck the Tallahassee airport later in the week.
A Hampton Inn hotel is severely damaged after a tornado tore through Fultondale, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Alicia Elliott via AP)
Even for parts of the South that dodge any severe thunderstorm threat, heavy rain and thunderstorms can carry a risk for flash flooding as well across the region.
While strong winds whip snow on the back side of the storm, gusty southerly winds will also develop ahead of the storm as well. Gusts could be strong enough to cause some localized damage and power outages as the storm advances east. High-profile vehicles could face blowover threats in open areas.
The southerly winds will draw the warmer air even farther northward than just the South. After a couple of shots of Arctic air into early next week, a surge of milder air will envelop much of the East by the end of next week.
Some parts of the Ohio Valley, where normal high temperatures typically range from the upper 30s to lower 40s this time of year, could climb into the upper 50s or lower 60s out ahead of the storm. However, in parts of the Ohio Valley that receive heavy snow from early in the week, the warmup combined with a swath of rain, could lead to some localized flooding concerns.
Places farther south from Jackson, Mississippi, to Charleston, South Carolina, could reach the lower 70s. Normal high temperatures in both places this time of year are in the upper 50s to around 60.
While some areas farther east will experience a warmup ahead of this storm, forecasters warn that it will usher in another truly Arctic blast.
"The core of the cold will focus on the Rockies and northern Plains in the wake of this storm," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. "Temperatures in these areas could reach 20 to 30 degrees below zero during the peak of the cold blast."
"Eventually the cold shot will try to shift east behind the departing storm, but may lose some of its intensity, with the brunt of the cold remaining farther west."
