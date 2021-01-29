Cold front to sweep southward before Super Bowl LV in Tampa
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jan. 30, 2021 10:14 AM EST
Amid all the craziness and uncertainties of the 2020 NFL season, we've finally narrowed it down to the two remaining teams that are left searching for another Super Bowl ring. While Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will surely be lighting it up out of the shotgun formation during the game, we're here to take a look and see if Mother Nature will be calling any audibles in Tampa in the hours leading up to the big game.
Over the years, the city of Tampa has hosted five Super Bowls, two of which at the current home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium. Historically, Tampa always features some of the warmest weather nationwide during the first week of February courtesy of its location in the lower latitudes and proximity to the warm Gulf of Mexico.
Season ticket holders, Jeremy and Daytona Stoner, of Tampa, take a photo of themselves outside an empty Raymond James Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
With an average high temperature in Tampa in the lower 70s F during the first week of February, it's no coincidence the city has hosted the big game more than a few times.
In the days leading up to the big game however, temperatures will be anything but seasonable across a majority of the Sunshine State.
"As of now, the week leading up to the big game is expected to remain largely dry. Unseasonably chilly conditions to start the week will trend closer to normal by next weekend. Crews completing preparations in and around Raymond James Stadium should have a boost from Mother Nature during the week," AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert stated.
Between Monday and Wednesday of next week, temperatures will generally average around 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below what is typically observed in the area courtesy of a cold front that will be sweeping southward through the state. Aside from a passing shower expected in the area Monday morning however, the remainder of the early to midweek time frame is expected to feature dry weather.
By Thursday and Friday of next week, conditions are expected to turn warmer across a majority of Florida as winds shift out of the south, allowing for a more seasonable, and slightly more humid air mass to settle into the area.
Unfortunately, the quiet conditions may come to an end this weekend as final preparations are being made.
AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring a storm system that will be making a cross-country trek over the coming week, which may end up being the driving factor for any chances of rainfall in the Tampa area this weekend.
Currently, the storm system is just beginning to make its presence felt across the Pacific Northwest as of early Saturday morning. As the week progresses, the storm system will slowly but surely progress eastward across the country.
The chance for a few showers or perhaps a thunderstorm is expected to arise across Florida next weekend as a cold front slides into the Southeast. At this time, a total washout is not expected, however it may be wise for any visitors or staff working in the Tampa area to keep an umbrella handy both Saturday and Sunday.
Although the weekend may feature chances for wet weather, temperatures do look to be rather comfortable in the middle to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, a far cry from both of the conference games played by the Buccaneers and Chiefs in the chilly Midwest last weekend.
While there is still plenty of time for the forecast to be adjusted, next Sunday afternoon looks to feature partly sunny skies in the Tampa area, along with the chance for a spotty shower. Afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will likely lower a few degrees by kickoff, however players and fans alike can expect comfortably mild weather.
This will be the year of many firsts for the upcoming Super Bowl, including this year being the first time one of the participating teams plays at their home stadium. Another Super Bowl first this year is that this is the first time the defending champion quarterback and the quarterback who won the Super Bowl two years ago will face off.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
There has also been a number of "what if?" scenarios that have been floating around on message boards and by sports analysts regarding the upcoming Super Bowl. A number of years back, NFL executives had originally determined the location of this years' Super Bowl to be held at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, however, due to rounds of heavy rain which led to delays during the construction of the stadium, the venue was switched to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
While SoFi Stadium is open for business now, one of the requirements to host the Super Bowl is that the stadium must have at least two years of operations, which it fell short of due to construction delays.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the NFL AFC championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Maybe the change in venue is just what Tom Brady needs for all the stars to align in order to win his seventh Super Bowl ring, or maybe this could set the stage for upcoming superstar Patrick Mahomes to pull off a major win against against the Buccaneers in their home stadium.
