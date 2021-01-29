More than 100 flights canceled in Chicago as major winter storm treks across US
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer &
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jan. 31, 2021 12:20 PM EST
In addition to heavy snow, the storm will also pack a punch with strong winds.
After pummeling California with heavy rains and feet of snow, the same storm system moved east across the U.S. to deliver a blast of winter weather to the Midwest on Saturday and Sunday before moving on to pester the northeast.
By Saturday night, snow was already intensifying from northern Minnesota to North Carolina and Tennessee. Most of the snow was focused in Indiana and Illinois, where some towns had already received up to 5 inches.
As Chicago’s second major winter storm in a week, the storm dumped almost 10 inches of heavy, wet snow over the weekend. Conditions started to deteriorate across the windy city around 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday as the winter weather invaded the area from the south and continued to intensify.
Accidents were already ramping up by 9 p.m., on Saturday across southwestern Ohio as snow begins to accumulate, according to the National Weather Service. In the Cincinnati area, 1-2 inches of snow already began to accumulate on roadways shortly after the storm moved into the area.
By early Sunday morning, snowfall reports of around a half of a foot had already been reported in the Chicago metro area, with snow still falling.
Westchester, Illinois, which is approximately 15 miles west of Chicago, recorded 9.3 inches of snow since Saturday.
The snow didn't spare roadways or runways, which led to countless travel disruptions and delays. Midway Airport recorded 7.4 inches of snow, while O'Hare Airport reported 6.8 inches by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 100 flights were canceled in Chicago as a result of the storm. Delays of at least 15 minutes were reported Sunday morning at both O’Hare Airport and Midway Airport, according to Flight Aware. A mid-Sunday morning ground stop was reported at Midway Airport in Chicago.
Chicago officials announced 287 snowplows were deployed across the city on Saturday afternoon to stay ahead of the winter storm. Statewide, IDOT has more than 1,800 trucks and equipment available, however, where snowfall rates reach or exceed 1 inch per hour, snow removal crews had a difficult time keeping roads clear of snow and effectively safe for travel.
"Our crews are still out in full force, which is more than 130 trucks out there," INDOT spokesman Hunter Petroviak said in a social media update early on Sunday morning. "Road conditions aren't great right now. That's because we had a lot of snowfall coming down at a heavy, heavy rate, and so those trucks, as soon as they plow, more snow comes down on the roads."
Winter storm warnings were in effect Sunday from western North Carolina to northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, including several major cities, as millions of Americans braced for an approaching nor'easter. Winter storm watches remained in place for other parts of the Northeast and New England, including Boston.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the rest of the Northeast prepares for the snowstorm, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also asked for travelers to give enough space to road workers for them to clear the roads safely. Hogan said the road crews will be working 24 hours a day until they are cleared and also called on people to avoid unnecessary travel amid the storm.
According to AccuWeather Meteorologists, as the coastal storm strengthens Sunday night into Monday, strong winds will develop along the mid-Atlantic and New England coast. Lending to the storm's classification as a "nor'easter", the winds will largely batter the coast from the northeast.
Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMaxTM of 65 mph will be likely. Strong winds will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning from the New Jersey coast to the southern New England coast, including Long Island. Strong winds will expand northward along the rest of the New England Seaboard Monday afternoon and evening.
These winds will be capable of causing localized damage to trees and power lines, and can also blow around loose objects such as lawn decorations or trash cans.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
More than 100 flights canceled in Chicago as major winter storm treks across US
By Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer & Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jan. 31, 2021 12:20 PM EST
In addition to heavy snow, the storm will also pack a punch with strong winds.
After pummeling California with heavy rains and feet of snow, the same storm system moved east across the U.S. to deliver a blast of winter weather to the Midwest on Saturday and Sunday before moving on to pester the northeast.
By Saturday night, snow was already intensifying from northern Minnesota to North Carolina and Tennessee. Most of the snow was focused in Indiana and Illinois, where some towns had already received up to 5 inches.
As Chicago’s second major winter storm in a week, the storm dumped almost 10 inches of heavy, wet snow over the weekend. Conditions started to deteriorate across the windy city around 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday as the winter weather invaded the area from the south and continued to intensify.
Accidents were already ramping up by 9 p.m., on Saturday across southwestern Ohio as snow begins to accumulate, according to the National Weather Service. In the Cincinnati area, 1-2 inches of snow already began to accumulate on roadways shortly after the storm moved into the area.
By early Sunday morning, snowfall reports of around a half of a foot had already been reported in the Chicago metro area, with snow still falling.
Westchester, Illinois, which is approximately 15 miles west of Chicago, recorded 9.3 inches of snow since Saturday.
The snow didn't spare roadways or runways, which led to countless travel disruptions and delays. Midway Airport recorded 7.4 inches of snow, while O'Hare Airport reported 6.8 inches by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 100 flights were canceled in Chicago as a result of the storm. Delays of at least 15 minutes were reported Sunday morning at both O’Hare Airport and Midway Airport, according to Flight Aware. A mid-Sunday morning ground stop was reported at Midway Airport in Chicago.
Chicago officials announced 287 snowplows were deployed across the city on Saturday afternoon to stay ahead of the winter storm. Statewide, IDOT has more than 1,800 trucks and equipment available, however, where snowfall rates reach or exceed 1 inch per hour, snow removal crews had a difficult time keeping roads clear of snow and effectively safe for travel.
"Our crews are still out in full force, which is more than 130 trucks out there," INDOT spokesman Hunter Petroviak said in a social media update early on Sunday morning. "Road conditions aren't great right now. That's because we had a lot of snowfall coming down at a heavy, heavy rate, and so those trucks, as soon as they plow, more snow comes down on the roads."
Winter storm warnings were in effect Sunday from western North Carolina to northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, including several major cities, as millions of Americans braced for an approaching nor'easter. Winter storm watches remained in place for other parts of the Northeast and New England, including Boston.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the rest of the Northeast prepares for the snowstorm, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also asked for travelers to give enough space to road workers for them to clear the roads safely. Hogan said the road crews will be working 24 hours a day until they are cleared and also called on people to avoid unnecessary travel amid the storm.
According to AccuWeather Meteorologists, as the coastal storm strengthens Sunday night into Monday, strong winds will develop along the mid-Atlantic and New England coast. Lending to the storm's classification as a "nor'easter", the winds will largely batter the coast from the northeast.
Related:
Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMaxTM of 65 mph will be likely. Strong winds will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning from the New Jersey coast to the southern New England coast, including Long Island. Strong winds will expand northward along the rest of the New England Seaboard Monday afternoon and evening.
These winds will be capable of causing localized damage to trees and power lines, and can also blow around loose objects such as lawn decorations or trash cans.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo