AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning for days that as a winter storm presses into Ohio late in the weekend, a secondary storm will take shape and become a full-blown nor’easter along the Eastern Seaboard. The process was already beginning on Sunday afternoon, and heavy precipitation was developing across the mid-Atlantic. But, what exactly is a nor'easter? Simply put, a nor’easter is a large storm that spawns northeasterly winds along the East Coast of the U.S. These storms can become intense, especially if they move along cold fronts, which are marked by the collision of cold, dry air and mild, moist air over the ocean. In the most severe cases, winds triggered by a nor’easter can approach hurricane force -- 74 mph or greater -- even when these storm are non-tropical in nature. Nor'easters can form during any month of the year but are much more common, and often become more severe, between September and April. Severe nor'easters can lash the East Coast with flooding rainfall, extreme snowfall, blizzard conditions, damaging winds, rough seas and coastal flooding.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that many of those impacts are expected in the Northeast early this week as the nor’easter chugs along the coast. "Wind gusts of 30-50 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 65 mph, will create blizzard conditions at times,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. "Travel in areas from Trenton to New York City to Boston could become nearly impossible during the height of the storm from later Sunday night into Monday night."