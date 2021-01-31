The storm is expected to be a lengthy one, with snowfall rates varying in intensity.
AccuWeather forecasters are warning people across the Northeast to "buckle up" on Sunday for an incoming winter storm that could drop an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches in some area. Follow along here for the latest updates on the developing storm across the region.
Due to the developing winter storm, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a statewide state of emergency that will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday. Murphy said officials will use every resource available to ensure the safety of residents throughout the storm. In addition, Murphy also announced that all New Jersey transit busses, railways aside from the Atlantic City Rail Line, light rail and Access Link Service will be suspended for the entire service day on Monday “due to the significant expected impacts of the snow storm.”
The storm is also impacting COVID-19 vaccinations in New Jersey. Murphy announced that all six vaccination mega-sites in the state will be closed on Monday in anticipation of the weather. All appointments made for Monday are able to be rescheduled for the same week and the vaccination call center will remain open for people to reschedule their appointments.
The snow didn't spare roadways or runways, which led to countless travel disruptions and delays. More than 100 flights were canceled in Chicago as a result of the storm, with more to come as the storm progresses. Delays of at least 15 minutes were reported Sunday morning at both O’Hare Airport and Midway Airport, according to Flight Aware. As of mid-Sunday morning, a ground stop was reported at Midway Airport in Chicago. Midway Airport recorded 7.4 inches of snow, while O'Hare Airport reported 6.8 inches by Sunday morning.
Four Virginia firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a Henrico County fire truck overturned on a call Sunday morning due to snowy road conditions. Officials said the truck spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway and overturned, but no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Ahead of the first flakes in New York City, the school district announced all buildings will be closed on Monday, therefore classes will be held remotely. After-school programs, adult education, food distribution sites and other programs will be canceled as well. The Big Apple has not announced the status for schools on Tuesday, CBS New York reported.
AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning for days that as a winter storm presses into Ohio late in the weekend, a secondary storm will take shape and become a full-blown nor’easter along the Eastern Seaboard. The process was already beginning on Sunday afternoon, and heavy precipitation was developing across the mid-Atlantic. But, what exactly is a nor'easter? Simply put, a nor’easter is a large storm that spawns northeasterly winds along the East Coast of the U.S. These storms can become intense, especially if they move along cold fronts, which are marked by the collision of cold, dry air and mild, moist air over the ocean. In the most severe cases, winds triggered by a nor’easter can approach hurricane force -- 74 mph or greater -- even when these storm are non-tropical in nature. Nor'easters can form during any month of the year but are much more common, and often become more severe, between September and April. Severe nor'easters can lash the East Coast with flooding rainfall, extreme snowfall, blizzard conditions, damaging winds, rough seas and coastal flooding.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that many of those impacts are expected in the Northeast early this week as the nor’easter chugs along the coast. "Wind gusts of 30-50 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 65 mph, will create blizzard conditions at times,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. "Travel in areas from Trenton to New York City to Boston could become nearly impossible during the height of the storm from later Sunday night into Monday night."