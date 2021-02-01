Blizzard conditions eye New York, New Jersey as nor’easter bears down
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 1, 2021 9:21 AM EST
The storm is expected to be a lengthy one, with snowfall rates varying in intensity.
A monster nor'easter was crawling up the Eastern Seaboard of the United States on Monday, pounding the region with heavy snow and high winds, snarling travel, canceling flights and disrupting coronavirus vaccination efforts in numerous cities. AccuWeather forecasters had been monitoring for a major storm to develop since early last week, and had advised people across the eastern U.S. to "buckle up" for a long-duration event. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of up to 36 inches of snow is possible, along with a slew of different hazards.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were in effect across the Northeast as snow and ice began breaking out across the region Sunday, beginning farther south and gradually marching across the Northeast.
By daybreak Monday, a few inches to a foot of snow had fallen across a broad swath stretching from the southern Appalachians to eastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey. Higher amounts were observed in the mountains of North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
The cities of Philadelphia and Baltimore both saw daily maximum snowfall records fall on Sunday as totals cleared previous record highs set decades ago. In Philly, 3.4 inches of snow was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport, breaking a record of 3 inches previously set in 1949, according to the NWS. Baltimore’s daily record of 3.7 inches had stood since 1985 but was also broken on Sunday after 3.8 inches were recorded at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
On Sunday night, New Jersey and New York City issued state of emergencies and New York City put travel restrictions in place to keep nonessential personnel off the roads.
This first wave of snow was a result of a storm that swept through the Midwest and Ohio Valley over the weekend, unleashing major disruptions in places like Chicago. This initial storm has since been in the process of weakening.
But, as AccuWeather meteorologists predicted days ago, a secondary storm began to take shape off the southeastern coast of Virginia late Sunday and that storm was showing signs of strengthening on Monday.
"The coastal storm will be the dominant storm of the two, strengthening into a full-blown nor'easter along the Atlantic coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Danny Pydynowski said.
As the two storms interact with one another, a broad area of snow will stretch from the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and New England.
"This broad swath of accumulating snow will persist for days," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio said.
Some locations in the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians, where snow created slippery travel on Sunday and can expect rounds of snow to last all the way into Monday night. In much of the mid-Atlantic, the storm is forecast to extend into Tuesday. Part of New England will face storm impacts into early Wednesday.
"This will allow for snowfall totals to really build up over large areas of the Northeast," Rossio explained, adding that there could be an expansive area of 6-12 inches of accumulation. Some areas are predicted to get double that amount and more.
"Even though the forecast is for nearly a foot of snow in some of these interior areas, it could be a little misleading in terms of what impacts to expect," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer said. "With the gradual nature of the accumulation in many of these areas, clean-up crews may be able to 'keep up' in a relative sense."
However, closer to the coast, forecasters warn it will be a much different story. "It will be very different near the coast," as this region is expected to get hammered by the heaviest snowfall, Schwindenhammer said.
Pydynowski compared the predicted storm impacts for inland areas to coastal locations to the fable of The Hare and the Tortoise. "Many areas farther inland will be like the tortoise, slowly but steadily building up impressive snowfall totals. Coastal areas will be like the hare, with impressive snowfall totals piling up very quickly. We'll see who ultimately wins the race and sees the highest report."
"As the storm continues to strengthen and funnel moisture in from the Atlantic Ocean, areas near the coast where all or mostly snow falls may experience a snowfall rate of 1-3 inches per hour for a time," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
That type of snowfall rate can challenge road crews to keep up with a high potential for motorists to become stranded.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect widespread snowfall totals of 12-18 inches where the heaviest snow falls. A bullseye of nearly 2 feet could target a small area just north and west of New York City, into the Pocono and Catskill mountains, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches.
The densely populated Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast will be in the thick of the winter storm. Sunday snow led to slushy roads and slippery travel in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metro areas. Around 2-4 inches of snowfall had been recorded in these cities by Sunday night, with similar amounts farther northeast in Philadelphia.
Snow will continue to gradually spread northeastward into New England through Monday.
The first flakes began to fly in New York City on Sunday evening. Boston is expected to get in on the action later Monday morning.
Snowfall rates will be much heavier near the coast, closer to the center of the powerful nor'easter. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour along the I-95 corridor from New Jersey through New England. There could also even be the chance for some thundersnow.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect New York City to see a major snowfall from this event, somewhere in the 10- to 15-inch range. Boston will also see significant snowfall from the storm, about 6-12 inches, even if there is some mixing for a brief time. The mixed precipitation in Boston will limit the amount of blowing and drifting of snow along the coast, but areas farther inland over Massachusetts and over interior southern New Hampshire and Maine can experience whiteout conditions at times.
Some milder air higher in the atmosphere could cause precipitation to change to a wintry mix, including sleet, then perhaps rain near the coast. This scenario is most likely near Cape Cod as well as along the upper mid-Atlantic coast.
This mix of sleet, freezing rain or even plain rain can occur in places such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia for a time into Monday, before colder air wraps in behind the storm and brings a return of all snow, and perhaps a few more inches of additional accumulation.
Along with the significant snowfall, powerful winds will develop near the coast. Wind gusts of 30-50 mph will create blizzard conditions at times. An AccuWeather StormMax™ of 65 mph is forecast in eastern Long Island, New York as well as on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where rain will mix in for a time.
Travel in areas from Allentown and Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Trenton, New Jersey, New York City and Worcester, Massachusetts, could become nearly impossible during the height of the storm into Monday night. "People attempting to travel in this swath, including along Interstates 80, 84, 87 and 95 will be at risk for becoming stranded due to a rapid snowfall rate as well as blowing and drifting of snow on the ground," Sosnowski said.
The strong winds blowing onshore will also lead to some coastal flooding and beach erosion from the rough surf it will generate. Localized power outages will also be possible where the strongest gusts occur from any downed tree limbs or power lines.
As the storm reaches peak strength Tuesday just off of the New England coast, the heaviest snow will also begin to shift off into northern New England and Atlantic Canada. However, lingering areas of light-to-moderate snow will still plague the Northeast and the wind field will also expand.
"Much of the snow that piles up in interior areas will not be accompanied by much wind through Monday," Rossio said. "However, on Tuesday, areas all the way through the mid-Atlantic into the western Ohio Valley will see a gusty breeze develop."
This will prolong impacts from the storm in these parts by creating areas of blowing snow. "Much of the snow that falls across these areas will become light and fluffy by the end of the storm, so any wind will be able to blow it around pretty easily," Rossio added.
Travel delays along major thoroughfares like interstates 90, 81, 80, 76 and 70 could be extended through Tuesday with blowing snow recovering plowed roads in open areas. Farther east in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, some issues with blowing snow could persist all the way into Wednesday.
"It really won't be until Thursday, when high pressure briefly moves in ahead of the next storm forming in the central U.S., until folks in the Northeast will really be able to put a wrap on this nor'easter," Rossio said.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo