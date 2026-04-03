Alaska city has first above-freezing day since Halloween

Fairbanks, Alaska, just emerged from a record-shattering streak of cold weather that included more than 30 nights with temperatures of 40 degrees below zero.

Copied

Cabins in Fairbanks, Alaska, decorated with lights in a snowy landscape. (Getty Images/Dee Carpenter Photography)

Winter is loosening its grip on Fairbanks, Alaska, after making history

Thursday marked the first day the temperature climbed above freezing since Oct. 31, 2025, snapping a 152-day sub-freezing streak that stands as the longest on record. On more than 30 nights, temperatures dropped to at least 40 degrees below zero, and on Jan. 4, the mercury plunged to 50 below zero.

To put that in perspective, a summer afternoon with a high of 113 F in Phoenix is actually closer to the freezing point than 50 below zero.

The brutally cold stretch also brought 89.7 inches of snow to the city.

Warmer weather is on the way. Highs in Fairbanks are forecast to reach the 40s on multiple days next week, though overnight lows will still frequently drop into the 20s.