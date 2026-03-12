See it: 23 rescued after ice sheet floats away from shore in Ontario

A drifting sheet of ice stranded 23 people on Georgian Bay. Police say wind and current carried the ice away from shore, creating a hypothermia risk.

Provincial police rescued 23 people after an ice shelf broke away from shore into Ontario’s Georgian Bay on March 8. All were airlifted to safety, with minor injuries, including hypothermia, reported.

A day of ice fishing took a dramatic turn on March 8, when 23 people became stranded on a sheet of ice on Ontario’s Georgian Bay.

"The water's opening up," one fisherman said as he recorded the moment. "Everybody's running."

Not long after, the ice broke free from shore, leaving the group cut off on the drifting slab. Ontario Provincial Police responded and used a helicopter to airlift everyone to safety before the ice broke apart further.

"Winds and current moved the ice shelf away from shore approximately two kilometers," the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release. "This became a life-threatening situation for several of the people due to hypothermia. All are expected to make a full recovery."

The incident is a reminder to check weather and ice conditions before heading out, especially this time of year when rising temperatures, stronger sunlight, wind and changing currents can make ice less stable.