3 rounds of accumulating snow to keep Northeast feeling wintry
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 29, 2021 2:10 PM EST
|
Updated Nov. 29, 2021 2:10 PM EST
Cold air flows will fuel lake-effect snow squalls and winterlike temperatures throughout the Midwest and Northeast, as accumulating snow will spread from the Great Lakes into New England.
Thanksgiving was barely in the rear-view mirror when the weather took a wintry turn across the Great Lakes and Northeast, and winter weather will persist this week as December and meteorological winter begin. A series of at least three quick-moving storm systems will unleash additional rounds of snow, slippery travel and generally chilly conditions, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Even though warmer air is forecast to build and expand over much of the United States this week, forecasters say a stubborn pocket of cold air will stay put from the Upper Midwest to New England and parts of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions over the next several days. The coldest air may gradually retreat as the week progresses, but it will put up a fight along the way and will linger closest to the Canada border.
A southward dip in the jet stream will keep cold air locked in across the northern tier, and the weather systems, known as Alberta clippers, will ride along the plunge in the jet stream. These often quick-moving systems are named for the Canadian province from which they originate and tend to be moisture-deprived storms that trigger snow on their northern and colder side.
One weekend system already paved the way for the upcoming clippers, and it brought accumulating snow to the Great Lakes, Appalachians and from portions of the central Appalachians to New England. In some areas, it was the first measurable snow of the season, and it looked more like a winter wonderland as some college and NFL football teams battled each other and the elements on snow-whitened fields over the weekend.
It continued to trigger snow showers and even mixed snow and rain showers from New York to Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey on Monday. Most of these showers generally did not result in snow accumulations, but a couple of the heavier snow showers coated the ground in some locations.
Already the next clipper storm in the series was producing snow from parts of northern Minnesota to portions of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Monday.
"A general 1-3 inches of snow is forecast with locally higher amounts as the storm moves southeastward across the Great Lakes into early Tuesday to portions of western and northern Pennsylvania to western, northern and central New York into Tuesday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said, adding that higher amounts of 3-6 inches of snow are most likely to accumulate in the central and southern portions of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.
Travel problems can occur in areas where snow falls at night or first thing in the morning. That is when road surface temperatures will be the lowest, producing a slippery accumulation of snow, slush and icy spots.
Commuters should be prepared for slippery travel Monday night into Tuesday morning around Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids and Saginaw, Michigan; Cleveland; Erie and Bradford, Pennsylvania; and Buffalo and Jamestown, New York. Slippery conditions are anticipated along portions of I-75, I-80, I-94 and I-96 in Michigan and I-79, I-80, I-81 and I-90 over the interior Northeast.
"Since this particular clipper is projected to weaken upon approaching the Atlantic coast later on Tuesday and Tuesday night, there is only a low risk of enough snow to cause travel issues along the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
The snow showers that survive the trip to the coast are likely to occur in marginal temperatures, and the snow will generally melt upon contact with road surfaces during Tuesday and Tuesday night. As with any snow shower event near the coast, there can be some exceptions, especially outside of the major urban areas.
A second clipper is forecast to roll across portions of the Great Lakes and Northeast from Wednesday to Thursday and has the potential to bring up to a few more inches of snow to parts of the interior. However, the air may not be quite as cold as during the prior clipper storm from Monday to Tuesday. The storm may track slightly farther to the north as well.
With a more northward track and more exposure to milder air, not as many areas in southern Michigan, Pennsylvania and southern New York are likely to pick up accumulating snow later this week. The Wednesday to Thursday clipper storm is also likely to weaken as it moves away from the Great Lakes so that any precipitation that reaches the Atlantic coast is likely to be light and spotty in nature.
A third clipper storm is forecast to track even farther to the north, perhaps along the U.S. and Canada border from Thursday to Friday. This might limit any accumulating snow at the end of this week to the northern tier such as the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, northern New York state and northern New England.
With the gradual northward retreat of the clipper systems and the coldest air, the pushes of chilly air and lake-effect snow that follow each storm will tend to be less and less pronounced over time this week.
It may not be until after a fourth storm travels across the southern tier of Canada this weekend that a strong push of cold air returns. But, it will be the magnitude of that cold push and another feature that could set the stage for more wintry trouble in the Northeast early next week.
"It may come down to a matter of timing with the cold push early next week and a disturbance in the southern branch of the jet stream," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
"There are multiple scenarios setting up on the weather maps for the period from Sunday, Dec. 5, to Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Northeast," Rayno said. He added that one idea just has colder air sweeping into the Northeast once again and no big storm, but another idea is that the southern disturbance rolls northeastward as the colder air is coming in and could result in a strengthening storm that will unleash snow across the interior Northeast and perhaps a wintry mix of precipitation to the I-95 corridor.
Parts of the central Appalachians and I-95 zone picked up their first measurable snowfall of the season this past weekend from the leading clipper storm in the pattern. Newark, New Jersey, picked up 0.1 of an inch of snow, while State College, Pennsylvania, received a little over 0.5 of an inch of snow. Albany, New York, picked up two rounds of accumulating snow from Friday through Sunday that totaled 1.4 inches.
The major I-95 cities of Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., will likely have to wait a bit longer for their first snowfall, other than a few snowflakes flying through the air over the next few days. Even without the potential for accumulating snow, Boston, New York City and Philadelphia will feel wintry at times as temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees below normal into the middle of this week. Perhaps the storm early next week could be the one to bring a better snow chance, but it's just as possible that it won't at this point.
"The Alberta clipper storm pattern will continue to boost the snowpack [for areas across the interior], which is beginning to grow deep southeast of some of the Great Lakes, as well as in the Adirondacks and mountains of New England," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. He added that the pattern is helping ski resorts in the region kick off what is predicted to be an excellent season in the Northeast with many of the resorts in interior New England are reporting a 1- to 2-foot base of snow.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to provide updates on the clipper storms, tricky travel conditions and the potential for a bigger storm and cold blast late in the weekend and early next week.
