Shark sightings in Northeast waters put beachgoers on high alert
Multiple dramatic videos from Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, depict shark activity -- including footage of a bloody seal attack that left onlookers screaming.
By
Marianne Mizera, AccuWeather front page editor
Published Jun. 2, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 1, 2022 3:10 PM EDT
A fisherman helped a struggling mako shark that washed ashore near Point Lookout, New York, back into the water on May 30.
A video of a great white shark that surfaced over the holiday weekend appears to be the first sighting of the summer season of the giant predators off the coast of Cape Cod and the Islands. Nearby boaters captured the footage as screams can be heard in the background from shocked passengers on board.
A second video, this one shot on Memorial Day off the coast of Long Island, shows a mako shark struggling in shallow waters at Point Lookout Beach. The commercial fisherman who spotted the shark contacted state conservation officials, but within minutes the shark was able to free itself and swim off.
In the Nantucket sighting, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed a great white shark was observed close to shore Sunday attacking a seal near the Great Point Lighthouse on Nantucket. The video of the encounter was first posted to Nantucket Current’s Twitter account.
The fin of the shark can be seen as the great white maneuvers toward the seal and strikes, with both marine animals thrashing about. The seal at one point is tossed into the air before the shark devours his prey and the water quickly turns red.
“Oh my God, you can see the blood!” one woman gasps amid screaming from those aboard a nearby boat.
It wasn’t clear how long this shark measured, although great whites are known to grow 11 to 20 feet long, according to AWSC.
Sharks are notorious seal predators and the blubbery mammals typically number in the hundreds in that area. Many seals could be seen on the beach in the background during Sunday’s attack.
Shark attacks on humans are rare, but they do happen every year.
In fact, a person has a much greater chance of being killed by a lightning strike (1 in 79,746 chance) than being fatally attacked by a shark (1 in 3,748,067 chance), according to the International Shark Attack Files of the University of Florida.
Researchers saw 11 shark-related fatalities in 2021, with nine considered unprovoked. Australia tallied three unprovoked deaths, followed by New Caledonia. The United States, Brazil, New Zealand, and South Africa each had a single unprovoked fatal shark attack, according to the University of Florida. The one in the U.S. occurred in Central California on Christmas Eve.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The last deadly shark attack in New England was in Maine in July 2020. Yet white shark activity is quite high farther south, off Cape Cod's shoreline. Two years earlier, a man from Revere, Massachusetts, died after being bitten by a shark at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on the Cape on Sept. 15.
The first shark death of this year took place Feb. 12 in Mexico when a diver hunting for scallops was killed by a 10- to 13-foot great white shark, the University of Florida reported.
And although shark attacks, both fatal and non-fatal, occur throughout the world, one U.S. county has unfortunately earned the top global spot for having the most attacks last year – Volusia County, Florida, on the Sunshine State’s eastern shore reported 17 out of the 137 total shark attacks worldwide, according to Florida researchers.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, based in Chatham, Massachusetts, started tracking shark sightings and movements in 2016 via its Sharktivity smartphone app and has been encouraging the public and officials to report such sightings as a way to protect both humans and marine life. The sightings are then analyzed and confirmed with the help of the New England Aquarium in Boston. Any verified sightings will immediately pop up as a blue fin icon in the app. Videos of shark sightings can also be uploaded to the app.
A woman walks her dogs behind a shark warning sign at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on May 22, 2019. The New England Aquarium and the environmental group the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy launched a project to use data collected about white shark sightings via an app to make beaches more safe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The app was developed with input from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Cape Cod National Seashore to raise awareness among beachgoers.
“We have so many people who are out on the water, out on the coast,” Cynthia Wigren, chief executive officer and co-founder of the conservancy, told The Associated Press last month. “It really just adds to the collective knowledge. And it’s being provided right back to the public.”
In fact, five shark sightings all in one day last August prompted Nantucket’s harbormaster to shutter all southern beaches.
Officials said sightings usually peak in late summer and early fall, but caution that every beach day requires extra vigilance. For instance, sharks hunt for seals in shallow water, so beachgoers are typically warned to avoid areas where seals converge and are more prevalent, according to experts. As this past weekend's video from Long Island showed, sharks do occasionally make it to shore.
Experts have been studying how weather impacts shark behavior, bringing them closer to shore. Meteorologists and other researchers have paid particular notice to how strong sea breezes seem to correlate with an uptick in shark sightings.
Joe Merchant, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, Texas, theorized that the convergence along a sea breeze front starts a predatory chain reaction in the food chain below the surface. The sea breeze brings nutrient-rich, deep water closer to the surface, attracting tiny marine life that feed on the nutrients. Those small creatures attract larger fish, which, in turn, attract the ocean's largest predators, such as sharks, who are on the hunt for prey.
And a sea breeze is more likely on a sunny, warm beach day, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
“The sun heats up the air over land faster than over water. The warmer air over land rises and is replaced by air coming inland from the ocean. This occurs mainly from late morning through the afternoon,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Wimer explained.
Also, recent studies have even looked at how changing ocean currents and warmer waters may alter shark migratory patterns, bringing them closer to shore.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Shark sightings in Northeast waters put beachgoers on high alert
Multiple dramatic videos from Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, depict shark activity -- including footage of a bloody seal attack that left onlookers screaming.
By Marianne Mizera, AccuWeather front page editor
Published Jun. 2, 2022 6:00 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 1, 2022 3:10 PM EDT
A fisherman helped a struggling mako shark that washed ashore near Point Lookout, New York, back into the water on May 30.
A video of a great white shark that surfaced over the holiday weekend appears to be the first sighting of the summer season of the giant predators off the coast of Cape Cod and the Islands. Nearby boaters captured the footage as screams can be heard in the background from shocked passengers on board.
A second video, this one shot on Memorial Day off the coast of Long Island, shows a mako shark struggling in shallow waters at Point Lookout Beach. The commercial fisherman who spotted the shark contacted state conservation officials, but within minutes the shark was able to free itself and swim off.
In the Nantucket sighting, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed a great white shark was observed close to shore Sunday attacking a seal near the Great Point Lighthouse on Nantucket. The video of the encounter was first posted to Nantucket Current’s Twitter account.
The fin of the shark can be seen as the great white maneuvers toward the seal and strikes, with both marine animals thrashing about. The seal at one point is tossed into the air before the shark devours his prey and the water quickly turns red.
“Oh my God, you can see the blood!” one woman gasps amid screaming from those aboard a nearby boat.
It wasn’t clear how long this shark measured, although great whites are known to grow 11 to 20 feet long, according to AWSC.
Sharks are notorious seal predators and the blubbery mammals typically number in the hundreds in that area. Many seals could be seen on the beach in the background during Sunday’s attack.
Shark attacks on humans are rare, but they do happen every year.
In fact, a person has a much greater chance of being killed by a lightning strike (1 in 79,746 chance) than being fatally attacked by a shark (1 in 3,748,067 chance), according to the International Shark Attack Files of the University of Florida.
Researchers saw 11 shark-related fatalities in 2021, with nine considered unprovoked. Australia tallied three unprovoked deaths, followed by New Caledonia. The United States, Brazil, New Zealand, and South Africa each had a single unprovoked fatal shark attack, according to the University of Florida. The one in the U.S. occurred in Central California on Christmas Eve.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
The last deadly shark attack in New England was in Maine in July 2020. Yet white shark activity is quite high farther south, off Cape Cod's shoreline. Two years earlier, a man from Revere, Massachusetts, died after being bitten by a shark at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on the Cape on Sept. 15.
The first shark death of this year took place Feb. 12 in Mexico when a diver hunting for scallops was killed by a 10- to 13-foot great white shark, the University of Florida reported.
And although shark attacks, both fatal and non-fatal, occur throughout the world, one U.S. county has unfortunately earned the top global spot for having the most attacks last year – Volusia County, Florida, on the Sunshine State’s eastern shore reported 17 out of the 137 total shark attacks worldwide, according to Florida researchers.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, based in Chatham, Massachusetts, started tracking shark sightings and movements in 2016 via its Sharktivity smartphone app and has been encouraging the public and officials to report such sightings as a way to protect both humans and marine life. The sightings are then analyzed and confirmed with the help of the New England Aquarium in Boston. Any verified sightings will immediately pop up as a blue fin icon in the app. Videos of shark sightings can also be uploaded to the app.
A woman walks her dogs behind a shark warning sign at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on May 22, 2019. The New England Aquarium and the environmental group the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy launched a project to use data collected about white shark sightings via an app to make beaches more safe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The app was developed with input from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Cape Cod National Seashore to raise awareness among beachgoers.
“We have so many people who are out on the water, out on the coast,” Cynthia Wigren, chief executive officer and co-founder of the conservancy, told The Associated Press last month. “It really just adds to the collective knowledge. And it’s being provided right back to the public.”
In fact, five shark sightings all in one day last August prompted Nantucket’s harbormaster to shutter all southern beaches.
Officials said sightings usually peak in late summer and early fall, but caution that every beach day requires extra vigilance. For instance, sharks hunt for seals in shallow water, so beachgoers are typically warned to avoid areas where seals converge and are more prevalent, according to experts. As this past weekend's video from Long Island showed, sharks do occasionally make it to shore.
Experts have been studying how weather impacts shark behavior, bringing them closer to shore. Meteorologists and other researchers have paid particular notice to how strong sea breezes seem to correlate with an uptick in shark sightings.
Joe Merchant, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, Texas, theorized that the convergence along a sea breeze front starts a predatory chain reaction in the food chain below the surface. The sea breeze brings nutrient-rich, deep water closer to the surface, attracting tiny marine life that feed on the nutrients. Those small creatures attract larger fish, which, in turn, attract the ocean's largest predators, such as sharks, who are on the hunt for prey.
And a sea breeze is more likely on a sunny, warm beach day, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
“The sun heats up the air over land faster than over water. The warmer air over land rises and is replaced by air coming inland from the ocean. This occurs mainly from late morning through the afternoon,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Wimer explained.
Also, recent studies have even looked at how changing ocean currents and warmer waters may alter shark migratory patterns, bringing them closer to shore.
More to see:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo