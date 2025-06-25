Shark bites reported in South Carolina and Florida

Two people were bitten by sharks on Hilton Head Island within one week, and a 9-year-old girl was seriously injured in Florida. Experts stress that shark attacks remain rare.

A Bull Shark swims in gloomy, dark conditions off the coast of Jupiter, Florida. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Two beachgoers were bitten by sharks on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, within a week, according to local officials.

The most recent incident occurred Sunday around noon at Coligny Beach Park. The victim was treated for leg lacerations consistent with a shark bite and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.

Just five days earlier, a 12-year-old girl was bitten while swimming near Sea Pines Resort. She also suffered a leg injury and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

In Florida, 9-year-old Leah Lendel was snorkeling off Boca Grande on June 11 when a shark bit her hand, nearly severing it. Quick action by nearby construction workers and emergency responders helped stop the bleeding. Leah was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where doctors performed complex surgery to save her hand.

While these incidents are alarming, experts emphasize that shark attacks are extremely rare. In fact, the odds of being killed by lightning are significantly higher. From 1959 to 2010, lightning strikes caused 1,970 deaths in the U.S. coastal states, while unprovoked shark attacks claimed just 26 lives in the same time period, according to the Florida Museum, which monitors and documents shark attacks worldwide.

Last year, the Florida Museum confirmed only 76 shark bites worldwide—47 of which were unprovoked. The United States recorded 28 unprovoked shark bites. Only about a dozen of the 300+ shark species have been involved in attacks on humans. Most sharks hunt marine animals like seals and sea lions, not people.

Still, sharks are opportunistic. Experts point to great whites, tiger sharks, and bull sharks—the “Big Three”—as the species most likely to cause serious injury, largely because of their size, strength, and presence in populated coastal waters.

The iconic form of a Great White Shark graces a flag at a Cape Cod beach on the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo credit: Anne Lindgren/Getty Images)

To stay safe:

•Swim in groups and stay close to shore

•Avoid swimming at dusk, dawn, or in murky water

•Don’t wear shiny jewelry or bright swimsuits that may resemble prey

•Stay in lifeguard-monitored areas and check posted flags for alerts—purple indicates dangerous marine life

Shark encounters remain rare, but knowing the risks and how to reduce them can help prevent tragedy.