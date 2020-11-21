Santa Ana winds to bring post-Thanksgiving fire risk
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 21, 2020 12:39 PM
A motorist was treated to an ominous view of the Mountain View Fire while driving on Highway 338 near the Nevada border in Walker, California, on Nov. 17. He described it as "driving into Armageddon."
As Thanksgiving comes to an end in Southern California, the ingredients for a more ominous fall occurrence will be coming together across the region.
As high pressure builds across the interior West, Santa Ana winds are expected to blow across the region to end the holiday week, bringing an increased wildfire threat, as well the potential for some localized damaging winds.
"A storm system will move through the Northwest and Rockies Wednesday into Thursday. Behind this, strong high pressure will move into the West, centered over the Great Basin," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel.
As this high pressure moves inland, strong offshore winds will develop in Southern California for Friday and potentially into Saturday.
Samuhel explained that this is a common set up to get Santa Ana winds in the autumn months in Southern California.
"The position of the high pressure creates northeasterly winds across Southern California, which blow from the dry upper deserts, through the Transverse Ranges and off the coast."
The air with these winds descends from high to lower elevation, which also causes it to accelerate and become even drier.
"The extremely low relative humidity associated with these winds leads to high fire threat," Samuhel said. "The gusty winds can then allow fires to spread very rapidly."
Along with the high fire threat, the wind gusts can also be locally strong enough to cause some damage to trees and power lines, especially in canyons and passes where the wind gets funneled on its way to the coast.
High-profile vehicles will have to be alert for dangerous crosswinds that can threaten to cause blowovers.
Santa Ana winds often lead to intense heat in Southern California as well; however, Samuhel says this will not be the case this time.
"The high pressure moving into the West this time will be associated with a blast of chilly air. This will lead to what is called a 'cool Santa Ana,' in contrast to other Santa Ana events where temperatures can soar toward the triple digits."
However, temperatures will still turn noticeably warmer. High temperatures in downtown Los Angeles are expected to climb from the mid-60s on Thanksgiving into the lower to middle 70s for Friday and Saturday.
Forecasters warn that just because temperatures aren't hot, it doesn't mean that a the fire risk won't be just as high.
"Heat can cause things to be drier or dry out faster, but it's not the only driver of fire risk. If vegetation is very dry and humidity is very low, fires can still start very easily and spread very quickly in gusty winds."
Residents are urged to be prepared and heed guidance from local officials. Those planning to do any Thanksgiving cooking outdoors, should be sure to properly contain and extinguish any flames or heat sources.
