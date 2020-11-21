Wet weather to take aim at Northwest in days leading up to Thanksgiving
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Nov. 21, 2020 7:58 AM
Mother Nature has already delivered a series of storm systems across the Northwest this month, bringing along much needed rain and mountain snow to the region. With an increased amount of travelers on the road expected over the coming week, it may be wise to check the forecast and the tread on those all-season tires now, because wet weather will likely be featured in the coming days.
Both Seattle and Portland have observed more wet than dry days this month, with accumulating rainfall being observed on more than half of the days so far this month, proving beneficial for drought concerns across the region. Aside from a relatively quiet day weather-wise on Saturday, rainfall is expected to be featured in the forecast for the remainder of the days leading up to the holiday.
For those needing to make it out to the grocery store or even head out to the airport for a holiday getaway, largely dry conditions will encompass a majority of the Pacific and interior Northwest through at least Sunday morning before wet weather returns. Not to fret however, as showery weather will primarily target Washington and Oregon's Interstate-5 corridor and areas west near the coast by Sunday afternoon. Rainfall is expected to be rather light, and more of a travel nuisance than anything else.
Meanwhile, places like Boise, Idaho; Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Great Falls, Montana, will enjoy dry and tranquil conditions right through the end of the weekend.
Monday is expected to feature a rinse-and-repeat forecast across the Pacific Northwest as another slug of moisture targets the region. Again, rainfall is not expected to pose any significant threat, as it should remain on the lighter side throughout the day. Meanwhile across the interior Northwest, scattered snow showers will begin to spread from west to east, possibly leading to a few tricky travel spots through the mountains.
It won't take long for the atmosphere to recharge and reload in the wake of the wet weather on Monday across the Northwest, as a more potent storm system is expected to set its sights on the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
A majority of the daytime hours Tuesday may end up largely dry as the storm system approaches the coast, however the evening commute could begin to feature a fair share of travel hazards as a steadier rain envelopes the region. Travel across mountain passes could also become tricky by Tuesday afternoon and especially by the overnight hours as cold air will drop snow levels down to many of the major passes.
This storm will progress eastward into the northern Rockies rather quickly Tuesday night into Wednesday, likely leaving a trail of accumulating snow across the mountainous terrain of northern Idaho, western Montana and even northwestern Wyoming. Meanwhile off the Pacific Coast, yet another storm system will be hot on the heels of the recently departed disturbance.
While the next storm to approach the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday may not feature quite as much of an atmospheric punch, it will continue to keep rain in the forecast in western Washington and Oregon.
This rinse-and-repeat pattern will continue to greatly benefit the snowpack across the Cascades over the coming week, so if anyone may be planning a Thanksgiving holiday ski trip, you're in luck as there should be plenty of early season powder to shred.
Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Mother Nature may provide residents of the Northwest a gift, as a break in the stormy pattern is expected. Although there may be some lingering snow showers across the Cascades and northern Rockies, travel conditions across the region should markedly improve on Thursday compared to earlier in the week.
Black Friday shopping may end up looking quite different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with many stores promoting online and extended deals, however the weather may end up cooperating for the traditionalists looking to head out early and get their holiday shopping underway.
