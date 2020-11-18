Thanksgiving week forecast: What will Mother Nature dish out this year?
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 18, 2020 1:55 PM
Updated Nov. 18, 2020 2:33 PM
As millions across the nation look to safely celebrate Thanksgiving, the potential impacts from weather may be a bit different this year. Some Americans may celebrate Thanksgiving in new ways, holding meals and activities outdoors to maximize social distancing, but also leading to more exposure to what can often be tumultuous November weather.
Also different this year: Holiday travel is expected to be below normal. AAA estimated a significant decrease in travelers -- a 10% downturn this year compared to 2019 -- which may lead to fewer weather-related concerns.
"With health and government officials stressing that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel – the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008," the travel agency's annual holiday travel forecast said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines around the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, which urged people to celebrate virtually with family members outside of their household, adding that "small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases." Also, the agency noted that the guidance is meant to supplement rather than replace state, local, territorial or tribal health and safety laws, rules and regulations on gatherings.
The CDC said virtual holiday gatherings with family members outside of the household are a safe option to avoid spreading the coronavirus. (Nattakorn Maneerat / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
With all of that in mind, here's an early look at the weather conditions expected across the country for Thanksgiving week.
Relentless storminess to continue in the Northwest
A persistent train of storm systems will continue to pummel the Northwest with rounds of rain and mountain snow during Thanksgiving week. Any travel through passes in the Cascades will be especially tricky as feet of snow are expected to pile up in the Cascades again during the holiday week.
There will be some breaks in the rain and snow, however, but the timing of each individual storm moving into the coast will determine exactly when dry periods may occur.
Damp and chilly weather for most of the week, even in between the bursts of heavier rain and snow, will hinder those trying to take their Thanksgiving celebrations outside.
Strong winds at times, especially along the coast, can also lead to some localized downed trees and power lines, which could necessitate a few detours for local residents or leave some trying to enjoy the holiday in the dark.
By the end of the week, and perhaps even as early as Thanksgiving Day, a reprieve from stormy weather is anticipated, with drier and milder weather returning for a day or two before yet another storm arrives.
Weather conditions to trigger fire threat in Southwest
The record-challenging heat gripping parts of the Southwest this week is expected to back off a bit by next week, but warmth will persist across the region for the holiday.
Temperatures will run at least a few degrees above normal for most areas, with the potential for some of the warmest locations to experience temperatures about 10 degrees above normal for late November. For cities like Phoenix and Tucson, temperatures could reach around 80 F. Places such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Diego will have comfortably mild weather with highs in the 70s.
There will also be plenty of sunshine to allow residents to get outdoors and practice safe social distancing for the holiday. However, there could be a danger lurking in the forecast for some.
An area of high pressure will build into the West behind a cold front that passes through the region, bringing the potential for gusty and very dry offshore winds, known as Santa Ana winds, in Southern California. The strong winds will elevate the risk of fires to the region around the holiday.
Depending on the exact position of the weather systems, gusty winds could also develop in some interior areas of the Southwest.
Anyone using turkey friers or any other open flame to cook for the holiday outdoors will want to practice extreme caution, and people should heed any warnings and guidance from local officials.
Thanksgiving week storms to roll through East
Areas from the Plains eastward will be the battleground between chilly air to the north and warmth to the south all week. Fast-moving disturbances will draw batches of warmer air north, but on the backside of the weather systems, surges of chillier air will instead be ushered in.
The first storm system will exit the Northeast early in the week, allowing another cooldown in its wake. The chilly air will follow a big warmup expected to occur late this week, potentially adding to the shock value. Temperatures will be on the rebound again by the middle of the week as another storm system will begin to develop in the nation's midsection.
Where exactly this storm forms, and subsequently tracks, will be key to the conditions that most residents east of the Rockies experience for the holiday. The Southeast is most likely to be soggy, with showers and thunderstorms likely chasing some indoors.
But if the center of the storm stays far to the south and tracks through the Southeast, then it will also likely be weaker system, with more scattered showers and more dry time for the region. Areas from the Great Lakes to the Northeast would benefit with drier, milder conditions for the holiday in this scenario.
If the storm instead takes a track farther to the north, then it will likely become stronger. Chillier air in Canada and the northern Plains could get pulled southward into the system if the storm heads northward. A cold rain could change to some wet snow across portions of the Great Lakes and Northeast as a swath of drenching downpours would press across the Southeast.
By the holiday, a more potent push of cold air will target the northern Rockies or Plains, leading to cold and breezy conditions. The cold air will begin pouring farther south and east later in the week and could potentially aid in spinning up yet another storm system that could aim for the East over Thanksgiving weekend.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
