Winter sneak peek to replaced with warmth from Plains to East Coast
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 18, 2020 9:14 AM
A mix of snow and rain spread across New York, giving a light blanket of snow over areas like Apalachin on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Following cold and, in some locations, snow, forecasters say that the winterlike conditions in the central and eastern United States will soon be a distant memory as the cold retreats and warmer air takes hold.
The warmth will first burgeon in the central part of the U.S. on Wednesday. Many locations were already above normal on Tuesday. However, the temperatures will be kicked up several more notches on Wednesday.
"For many in the central Plains, this surge of warm air will usher in September-like conditions, with forecast high temperatures some 20-30 degrees above normal," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
With temperatures so far above normal, some records are likely to be challenged. For example, Goodland, Kansas, is expected to reach 81 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, which would easily surpass the current record of 77 degrees from 1997 and 2005. Other locations in western Kansas, as well as southeastern Colorado and the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas, will also be in record territory, but are expected to fall just short.
"This pattern will provide a perfect opportunity for those in the Central states to get outside and enjoy unseasonably mild weather," said Sadvary.
After one more chilly day in the Midwest on Wednesday, this warmth will expand on Thursday. One such city that will have a temperature flip is Cleveland. Wednesday's forecast high is 43 degrees. The very next day, Cleveland will reach a high of 61 degrees. Normally this time of year, an afternoon high temperature in the middle 40s is expected.
"A strong area of high pressure building over the eastern U.S. will create a southwesterly flow that will sweep warm air from the Southwest and northern Mexico into the Plains and Midwest into Thursday," Sadvary explained.
Finally, on Friday the above-normal temperatures will reach the East Coast as the aforementioned high pressure becomes centered over the Southeast. New York City will fail to make it to 50 degrees on Thursday, but will eclipse 60 degrees on Friday. Typically, the Big Apple has a high of 52 or 53 degrees at this time in November.
Overall, temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal by Friday. While this is unlikely to break any records in the Midwest or Northeast, it will be a noticeable change after the below-normal temperatures from early in the week. In addition, in locations where accumulating snow fell, it will melt away by the end of the week.
Any snow that does not disappear by the end of the week should do so over the weekend, as the mild regime continues. Although temperatures will be above normal, two locations may not be as far from average as they will be at the end of the week.
The first will be across portions of Kansas and Missouri, where clouds and rain will hold temperatures back a bit. Secondly, an area of high pressure moving from southern Canada into New England will create a northerly flow in the Northeast. In areas where the high is centered overhead in northern New England on Saturday night, temperatures in northern Maine could dip into the teens. Therefore, any snow that is left and melts during the day will solidly refreeze at night.
A cold front is expected to move through the Northeast on Monday, but temperatures behind it will not be as low as with the current air mass.
