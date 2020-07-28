Sailor goes down amid searing, record heat in DC
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 28, 2020 3:33 PM
The midweek cooldown will be a refreshing change for many, but first, some areas will encounter thunderstorms.
July is typically the hottest month of the year in the Northeast, and 2020 has continued to not pull any punches as sizzling high temperatures scorch the region during the month's final week.
In Washington, D.C., on Monday, a sailor tasked with being a part of the joint military honor guard to carry the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis collapsed around 2 p.m. "due to extreme heat and dehydration," Naval District Washington spokesman Ed Ziegler told the Navy Times. The high temperature in the nation's capital on Monday was 96 degrees as military personnel stood in full uniform. Temperatures had reached 94 degrees by the time the unidentified sailor collapsed.
U.S. Capitol Police officers tend to a member of the joint services military honor guard who collapsed in the heat before carrying the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
"The United States Navy Ceremonial Guard are consummate professionals, but even they are vulnerable to the forces of Mother Nature," Ziegler said. He added that the sailor had since recovered.
On Tuesday, Washington, D.C., hit 90 degrees for the 26th time this month, claiming the most 90-degree days in one month in the city’s history. The trend is expected to continue through Wednesday and Thursday.
Before noon on Tuesday, a handful of cities had already reached dizzying temperatures. By 9:25 a.m. EDT, before the most intense heat of the day typically sets in, La Guardia Airport in New York City had already reached 90 degrees. At T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, a previous record high of 95 degrees set in 1949 fell at 11:33 a.m. as the temperature climbed to 96 degrees.
The highest low temperatures are also soaring in cities across the region. Central Park recorded a low of 81 Tuesday morning. Unless temperatures drop later in the night below the standing record, 78 degrees set in 1931, Central Park could have a new record highest low for July 28
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is also in line to break the record low for July 28. Tuesday morning it recorded a low of 80 degrees, which could break the record highest low of 76 degrees from 1949. The city has had an average temperature of 81.9 degrees so far this month, which is a whopping 6-degree departure from average.
Roanoke, Virginia, had a high of 91 degrees on July 23, breaking a record for the number of days recorded with a temperature above 90 degrees. The city hit 90 or above for 23 days, breaking the record of 22 days set back in 1966 with records dating back to 1912.
The trend has continued to date with every day in July 2020 having hit at least 90 degrees. The average high in July for Roanoke is 87 degrees, and the hottest day during the streak, July 20, reached 100 degrees. Overall, the departure for the month as of July 28 is 5.1 degrees above average in Roanoke, taking into account daytime and nighttime temperatures.
However, things may cool down for the final days of July. Current forecasts suggest the streak in Roanoke could end Thursday with a predicted high of 89. Should the mercury push for the extra degree, the last day of July is forecast to reach a high of only 83.
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/20/20 New Yorkers contend with an extended heat wave, protests, riots, graffiti and the Coronavirus as the summer moves forward. Inflatable pools are set up on Orchard Street in Manhattan to help people cool down from the excessive heat.
More than 30 cities including Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Norfolk, Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have seen their warmest July on record through July 27. If the month were to end on July 28, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said, some of these Northeastern cities would beat their all-time hottest July ever recorded.
However, temperatures for some of these cities might fall just short in the record books.
"Looking ahead to the final few days of the month, a weak cold front that will move through the region will put those chances in jeopardy as temperatures will return closer to seasonable averages for the final few days," Buckingham said.
In regard to 2020 as a whole, at least nine cities throughout the year so far have reached their respective highest counts of 90-degree days. No major cities made the list, but it includes Cape Hatteras, North Carolina; Caribou, Maine; Burlington, Vermont; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Sailor goes down amid searing, record heat in DC
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 28, 2020 3:33 PM
The midweek cooldown will be a refreshing change for many, but first, some areas will encounter thunderstorms.
July is typically the hottest month of the year in the Northeast, and 2020 has continued to not pull any punches as sizzling high temperatures scorch the region during the month's final week.
In Washington, D.C., on Monday, a sailor tasked with being a part of the joint military honor guard to carry the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis collapsed around 2 p.m. "due to extreme heat and dehydration," Naval District Washington spokesman Ed Ziegler told the Navy Times. The high temperature in the nation's capital on Monday was 96 degrees as military personnel stood in full uniform. Temperatures had reached 94 degrees by the time the unidentified sailor collapsed.
U.S. Capitol Police officers tend to a member of the joint services military honor guard who collapsed in the heat before carrying the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
"The United States Navy Ceremonial Guard are consummate professionals, but even they are vulnerable to the forces of Mother Nature," Ziegler said. He added that the sailor had since recovered.
On Tuesday, Washington, D.C., hit 90 degrees for the 26th time this month, claiming the most 90-degree days in one month in the city’s history. The trend is expected to continue through Wednesday and Thursday.
Before noon on Tuesday, a handful of cities had already reached dizzying temperatures. By 9:25 a.m. EDT, before the most intense heat of the day typically sets in, La Guardia Airport in New York City had already reached 90 degrees. At T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, a previous record high of 95 degrees set in 1949 fell at 11:33 a.m. as the temperature climbed to 96 degrees.
The highest low temperatures are also soaring in cities across the region. Central Park recorded a low of 81 Tuesday morning. Unless temperatures drop later in the night below the standing record, 78 degrees set in 1931, Central Park could have a new record highest low for July 28
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is also in line to break the record low for July 28. Tuesday morning it recorded a low of 80 degrees, which could break the record highest low of 76 degrees from 1949. The city has had an average temperature of 81.9 degrees so far this month, which is a whopping 6-degree departure from average.
Roanoke, Virginia, had a high of 91 degrees on July 23, breaking a record for the number of days recorded with a temperature above 90 degrees. The city hit 90 or above for 23 days, breaking the record of 22 days set back in 1966 with records dating back to 1912.
The trend has continued to date with every day in July 2020 having hit at least 90 degrees. The average high in July for Roanoke is 87 degrees, and the hottest day during the streak, July 20, reached 100 degrees. Overall, the departure for the month as of July 28 is 5.1 degrees above average in Roanoke, taking into account daytime and nighttime temperatures.
However, things may cool down for the final days of July. Current forecasts suggest the streak in Roanoke could end Thursday with a predicted high of 89. Should the mercury push for the extra degree, the last day of July is forecast to reach a high of only 83.
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/20/20 New Yorkers contend with an extended heat wave, protests, riots, graffiti and the Coronavirus as the summer moves forward. Inflatable pools are set up on Orchard Street in Manhattan to help people cool down from the excessive heat.
More than 30 cities including Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Norfolk, Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have seen their warmest July on record through July 27. If the month were to end on July 28, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said, some of these Northeastern cities would beat their all-time hottest July ever recorded.
However, temperatures for some of these cities might fall just short in the record books.
"Looking ahead to the final few days of the month, a weak cold front that will move through the region will put those chances in jeopardy as temperatures will return closer to seasonable averages for the final few days," Buckingham said.
In regard to 2020 as a whole, at least nine cities throughout the year so far have reached their respective highest counts of 90-degree days. No major cities made the list, but it includes Cape Hatteras, North Carolina; Caribou, Maine; Burlington, Vermont; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo