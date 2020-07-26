Relief from the heat, humidity in sight for the Northeast
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 26, 2020 9:21 AM
Hanna's winds lashed out with gusts of 100 mph recorded in some areas of Texas. Structures were seen blown away in Port Mansfield on July 25.
It seems like most cities across the Northeast have struggled to catch a break from the heat and humidity this month, but that is set to change as a dip in the jet stream will usher in a more refreshing air mass from Canada by midweek.
Cities such as Syracuse and Buffalo, New York and Burlington, Vermont, have observed overall temperatures 6 degrees Fahrenheit or higher so far through the month of July, which is an impressive feat in itself. While not quite as anomalously warm, many cities across the Northeast along the Interstate 95 corridor have recorded temperatures 2-4 degrees above monthly averages.
Diving a bit deeper into the heat felt across Buffalo, New York, the city observed its all-time highest July temperature of 98 degrees on July 9, beating out the former record of 97 degrees set back in 1995. As of July 25, the cumulative average temperature in the city was a balmy 78.0 degrees, a whopping 1.7 degrees ahead of the all-time warmest July observed 99 years ago, back in 1921. While conditions will remain hot in the city into early week, a push of cooler air to end the month will make it very close as to whether or not they set a new record.
"July is already climatologically the warmest month of the year for the area. The additional heat added into the equation this year has made for increased cooling demands, and therefore increased financial strain on many already struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
A few more days of highs in the upper 80s and 90s will continue to put a strain on energy demands for most cities across the Northeast, but widespread relief will sweep across the region in a west-to-east fashion into midweek.
As the cooler and less humid air collides with the hot and humid air mass across the Northeast during the day on Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to track through the region. Any wet weather will be welcome across the region, as abnormally dry conditions have encompassed the area throughout much of the month.
As these air masses meet on Tuesday, some of the thunderstorms could become severe, and pose a risk for damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding, especially in urban areas.
Aside from a lingering shower in spots on Wednesday, the cooler and less humid air mass will filter in and act to minimize rainfall chances through the remainder of the week across the Northeast.
By Wednesday night, cooler and drier air will make for perfect conditions for many Northeast residents to open up their windows and let the fresh air inside their homes. Similarly on Thursday night, temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s will encompass a majority of the Northeast west of the I-95 corridor.
Overnight low temperatures will remain on the warm and humid side along and east of the I-95 corridor both Wednesday and Thursday night, but cooler and more comfortable weather will eventually make it to places like New York City, Philadelphia and Boston just in time for the weekend.
This push of cooler weather into the region will also help to alleviate energy demands across the Northeast later this week. Given the hot conditions observed throughout the month, this may be the first time this month residents will not need to run their air conditioners overnight.
This press of cooler weather will not just be a glancing blow to the Northeast either, as relief from the sizzling heat will last right into the weekend. For those planning a camping trip or any other outdoor activities, chances are pretty good that Mother Nature will cooperate later this week and into the weekend.
The heat and humidity won't remain at bay forever, as August and September can still feature toasty conditions across the Northeast. However, this intrusion of a more comfortable air mass may hold on into early next week before temperatures and humidity begin to climb.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
