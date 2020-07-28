AccuWeather Summer Camp: The 1st hurricane to be flown into, on purpose!

The path for today’s brave hurricane hunters who fly into monster storms to collect crucial information to keep all of us safe was started on July 27, 1943.

Read More Chevron right

Sure-fire ways to stay cool when temperatures rise

Researchers believe that temperatures are rising, so it’s important to be prepared to stay cool for your comfort and health. Here are some tips.

Read More Chevron right

9 easy-breezy beach umbrellas for your trip to the shore

The key to enjoying a hot and sunny day at the beach is being able to get a little shade in addition to all that sunshine. Don't spread out on the sand without one.