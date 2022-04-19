Record-breaking spring snow blankets April flowers
While snow lovers rejoiced at the sight of wintry precipitation, the tulips and crocuses may not have been so happy. Here's what the blanketing spring snowstorm did to the flower gardens throughout the region.
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 19, 2022 1:11 PM EDT
Updated Apr. 19, 2022 1:23 PM EDT
If you thought the weather whiplash from sunny 70-degree spring conditions to wintry snow showers was abrupt, imagine how the flowers must feel. For the many tulips, crocuses and daffodils that found themselves under a snowy blanket Monday, the April snow was anything but expected.
From the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, the heavy snow not only knocked out power and rewrote daily records, but it also left many front yards and flower gardens looking woefully out of season. As one flower-loving Twitter user succinctly put it, "This is so much bull****."
The storm dropped as much as 18 inches of snow in some areas of the Northeast and marked the calendar's latest snow (1 inch or more) in nearly 30 years for other locations.
Even more remarkably, conditions were nearly summerlike just days earlier, as temperatures topped 80 degrees Fahrenheit less than a week earlier in places like Annapolis, Maryland. However, while many were busy planting their flowers and preparing their lawnmowers ahead of Easter weekend, Mother Nature had a different idea.
Thankfully, as many said on Twitter, the flowers are hardy and will likely bounce back just fine. But for many others, having to go out and cover the plants or haul them back into the safe indoors wasn't in the plans when the planting began just weeks earlier.
