Extreme heat fuels deadly wildfires across the West; firefighter dies battling Montana blaze

Extreme heat is driving fire danger and fueling major wildfires from California’s wine country to Oregon’s forests and the Grand Canyon.

Copied

As of the evening of Aug. 25, the Pickett Fire has burned more than 6,800 acres with only 15 percent containment. This fire has been burning rapidly since Aug. 21, in Napa County, California.

Wildfires are intensifying across the western United States amid dry fuels and gusty winds, leaving one firefighter dead in Montana and thousands of homes threatened elsewhere.

Millions of people are under heat watches and warnings from California to Washington, with temperatures soaring past 100 degrees in some areas. AccuWeather experts warn that any new fire starts could quickly spread in the hot, dry conditions.

Firefighter killed in Montana

Authorities confirmed Monday that veteran firefighter Ruben Gonzales Romero of Keizer, Oregon, died while battling the Bivens Creek Fire in southwest Montana. Romero suffered a cardiac emergency on Sunday afternoon and could not be revived despite immediate medical assistance, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.

The Bivens Creek Fire, burning about 15 miles northwest of Virginia City, Montana, began on Aug. 13 and has consumed more than 2,200 acres. As of Tuesday, it was 0% contained.

Fires in California, Oregon

Firefighters battle the Pickett Fire burning in the Aetna Springs area of Napa County, California, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Photo credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger)

In California’s Napa County, the Pickett Fire has burned nearly 7,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations. More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, including 10 helicopter crews, Cal Fire said. As of Tuesday, the fire was 17% contained.

In central Oregon, the Flat Fire has scorched nearly 22,000 acres and destroyed at least 10 structures, including four homes. Nearly 3,000 additional homes are threatened. “We’re starting to get a handle on this fire,” Operations Section Chief Eric Perkins said in a video statement Monday, noting firefighters had managed to keep overnight fire growth “relatively small” despite Red Flag warnings. The Flat Fire is only 7% contained.

An aircraft makes a fire retardant drop during the Pickett fire in Calistoga, California on August 21, 2025. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Grand Canyon fire slows with monsoon rain

In Arizona, the Dragon Bravo Fire, sparked by lightning on July 4 on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, has burned more than 145,000 acres. Recent rain from the annual monsoon has slowed fire activity, allowing crews to reach 64% containment. Firefighters are now shifting to suppression repair, removing hazard trees and stabilizing soil to restore access routes into the park.

Utah fire nearing full containment

In central Utah, officials report strong progress on the Monroe Canyon Fire, which has burned nearly 73,000 acres and forced evacuations. The blaze is now 90% contained.