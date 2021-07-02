Parched, heat-stricken cities ban fireworks ahead of July 4th holiday
Updated Jul. 2, 2021 4:50 PM EDT
A "Orem City Fireworks Restriction" sign is shown on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Orem, Utah. Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Cities in the western United States are banning fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July and amid drought and a historic heat wave.
Portland, Bend and Tualatin, Oregon, along with a slew of Colorado mountain communities -- including Vail and Beaver Creek -- have canceled firework shows. In Washington, fireworks are also banned in the City of Tacoma and in Bellevue, among other areas.
Authorities warn that the combination of record-breaking temperatures and extreme drought could create a disastrous “tinderbox-like situation” that could ignite a wildfire, The Guardian reported.
About 98% of the West is suffering from at least a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nearly 60% is considered extreme.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler banned the sale of fireworks Wednesday, one day after Portland Fire and Rescue announced a ban on their use, according to local NBC affiliate KGW8.
"With the recent historic, once-in-a-millennium heat wave and the forecast for continued warm weather, saving lives and property are a top priority," Wheeler said in a press release. "A decision like this doesn't come easily, but it's imperative that we do all we can to ensure everyone's safety.”
Fireworks are shown in a fireworks vendor's tent Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The series of local bans in Oregon and Washington could be a result of state laws that prohibit statewide fireworks bans, according to KGW8. The power to enact such a ban is not vested in the governor.
Since there are no statewide bans on selling fireworks, some are still purchasing fireworks in counties where there are no such restrictions.
Packaged fireworks ahead of July Fourth. (AFP)
One seller, identified only as DeAndre, told AFP that business is slow, adding that people will still probably set them off -- but hopefully it will be in a place where "it's not going to be able to catch stuff on fire."
Another seller, Sam, also emphasized the importance of personal responsibility.
"I would hope that people would be very responsible this Fourth of July. And it's not just for their protection, but it's for the protection of everybody around you," she told AFP.
Meanwhile, more than 150 fire scientists co-signed an article in The Conversation that urges residents in the West to forgo the fireworks this year. Scientists warned that this year could bring about a record-breaking fire season.
To stay safe, the fire scientists encourage residents to clear flammable materials -- like dried leaves, firewood, gas and propane containers -- away from homes. Folks should clear out the gutters, according to the article. Those with trailers should make sure the chains don’t hang too low that they’d spark against the pavement. And residents shouldn’t drop cigarette butts on the ground.
Scientists urge those in the West to opt for safer alternatives, like a laser light show or microwave s’mores.
