MLB pitcher leaves game early due to heat exhaustion
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 29, 2021 3:12 PM EDT
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) is escorted off the field by a trainer after falling ill during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
As record-breaking heat has gripped some of the most populated areas of the United States, the extreme temperatures have disrupted sporting events and taken a toll on athletes.
Some tournaments are canceling due to extreme weather, but others are trudging on -- leaving competitors to contend with the grueling conditions on the field or on the track.
Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Dylan Bundy vomited while on the pitcher’s mound in a steamy Monday evening matchup against the New York Yankees in the Big Apple. Bundy threw up during the bottom of the second inning before exiting the game after throwing 43 pitches. The team later confirmed his early departure was due to the heat.
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was taking in the game from the first row Monday night. Cameras captured Durant's befuddled, and perhaps, disgusted, reaction after seeing Bundy become ill. (Video of the incident can be seen farther down in this story, but be warned -- it shows an unpleasant moment.)
Temperatures hit 92 degrees Fahrenheit about 3 miles away in Central Park Monday. That's four degrees short of a daily record set in 1969 and nine degrees above the normal high of 83 for the date, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS).
Steamy conditions made it feel even more brutal. The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature climbed as high as 100 F during the afternoon and fell through the upper 90s into the evening with high humidity factored in.
Angels manager Joe Maddon said that Bundy was feeling better once he got to the clubhouse and was alright after the game, MLB.com reported.
“I guess heat exhaustion was part of the issue,” Maddon said. “He told me even after the first that he did not feel that good, but [he] went out for the second and just knew he might get ill, and he did.”
One day earlier on the West Coast, athletes in Oregon endured a triple-digit heat wave that baked the Northwest for days.
Taliyah Brooks, who was competing in the women’s heptathlon for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, collapsed Sunday as the temperature reached 108 degrees, according to The Associated Press. The heptathlete was helped off the track in a wheelchair.
The U.S.A. Track and Field Games Committee granted Brooks permission to re-enter the javelin competition.
In Eugene, temperatures reached a record-breaking 111 degrees on Sunday, according to the NWS. For comparison, the normal high is 78 degrees.
Taliyah Brooks is helped off track after collapsing during the heptathlon at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Events were suspended due to high temperatures. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Responding to the high temperatures, organizers suspended U.S. track and field trials in Oregon for five hours Sunday due to extreme heat, USA Today reported.
About 500 miles northeast, the Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, shifted up to a 5 a.m. start time, NPR reported. The event includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.
The city, which sits just miles from the Washington-Idaho border, is under an excessive heat warning from the NWS.
A sign displaying the current temperature is shown after events were postponed due to high heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Back in 2015 when temperatures hit triple digits, Ironman medical tent coordinator Stan Foster said that 525 people were in the medical tent, according to NPR.
Heat is also impacting athletic events around the world.
Cooling breaks have been implemented for the ongoing European soccer championship held in a number of cities across the continent. According to The Athletic, the match between Slovakia and Spain in Sevilla on June 23 was paused for 90 seconds each half to give players on each side a chance to rehydrate.
Rules from UEFA, the governing body of soccer in Europe, state that cooling breaks are not permitted until temperatures on the field hit 90 F (32 C). Sometimes a break can be allowed 25 minutes into each half if the temperature is above 90 F during pre-match warmups, The Athletic reported.
Back in the U.S., youth sports tournaments were also rescheduled.
The Oregon State Championships, a youth baseball tournament that hosts more than 100 teams, was rescheduled last week, according to KPTV. Other youth sporting events were set to carry on with some modifications.
Rob Weir of the Western Regional Umpires Association told the news outlet that the surface temperatures, especially on turf fields, can be 40 degrees higher than the air temperatures.
“Guys will pass out on the field,” Weir added.
