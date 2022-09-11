Flash flooding causes messy scene across Chicago

Rounds of heavy rain caused hundreds of basements to flood and many cars to be stranded around Chicago on Sunday.

Flooding in Chicago on Ravenswood and Foster on Sept. 11, 2022. (Twitter/cleverkatiep)

A rainstorm that impacted the Chicago area throughout the day on Sunday, Sept. 11, caused water pipes to burst and cars to stall on streets throughout the city.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued until 12:30 p.m. local time for most of Cook County on Sunday. Local law enforcement first reported flash flooding across portions of north Chicago just before 10:30 a.m. Additional flooding was reported on roads about an hour later, according to the National Weather Service.

Hundreds of residents reported their basements had flooded with some even reporting as much as 6 inches of water, according to Block Club Chicago. At least 2 feet of water had accumulated under a Metra line in Chicago, causing cars to stall.

Flooding in the Chicago area on Sept. 11, 2022. (Twitter/Nina Wilfred)

Ravenswood Manor, located just east of the Interstate 90 and Interstate 94 junction, reported 4.32 inches of rain in just 3 hours late Sunday morning. Several other areas around the city reported more than 2.5 inches of rain such as West Ridge, Harwood Heights and Portage Park.

A large water burst was seen near Anthem Church Chicago on Sunday morning, with video posted on social media showing the water higher than a building as cars drove past it on the flooding street. Another water burst was spotted shooting several feet into the air in uptown Chicago near Heritage Outpost Coffee Shop.

Water could be seen flooding into buildings in several locations across the city such as at Kenmore and Thorndale. Several Chicagoans posted photos onto the Chicago subreddit of their streets and homes flooded, including a basement in Lincoln Square and flash flooding in Rogers Park.

The storm pushed into the Midwest late on Saturday, bringing with it the first gasp of rain for many. An area of heavier rain and thunderstorms developed across parts of Wisconsin and Illinois by Sunday morning, drenching cities from Madison and Milwaukee to Rockford and Bloomington.

Right before a Chicago Bears game kicked off at Solider Field, stadium crew could be seen using squeegees to try and get an excess of water off the field. Rain fell on and off throughout the game before peaking in intensity towards the end of the fourth quarter when a large amount of water could be seen pooling on the field.

Workers remove water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The storm initially pushed into the Midwest late Saturday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms across Wisconsin and Illinois. By Sunday morning, cities across the midwest were drenched from Madison and Milwaukee to Chicago and Bloomington.

"[The] National Weather Service in Chicago are advising residents to use caution and avoid driving through standing water on streets, viaducts & low-lying areas," Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said in a Twitter post.

More than 450 flights were delayed and more than a dozen were canceled from Chicago O'Hare International Airport as of Sunday afternoon. More heavy rain is expected to continue through Monday night as the storm stalls over the area through early week.

