Labor Day is almost here. Where are the hurricanes?

A lull in tropical activity may keep the Atlantic quiet through Labor Day, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn conditions could turn more favorable for storms by mid-September.

AccuWeather hurricane expert Alex DaSilva was live on the AccuWeather Network on Aug. 28 to discuss the latest on the hurricane season.

Historically, one or more tropical storms or hurricanes develop in the Atlantic Basin around Labor Day weekend. This year may bring a quieter end to summer in the tropical Atlantic, but AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a few low-chance areas, including one near the southeastern U.S. coast.

Labor Day 2024 was also quiet in terms of tropical activity, but the hurricane season still produced 18 tropical storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes. Hurricane Milton was the most intense, reaching Category 5 with peak sustained winds of 180 mph.

Despite the current lull, the Atlantic remains on pace for the typical number of tropical storms heading into September.

How long might it stay quiet?

Several factors are contributing to the current pause in tropical activity following Category 5 (160 mph) Hurricane Erin and Tropical Storm Fernand (60 mph).

“Because Erin was a large and powerful hurricane, it churned up the western Atlantic and pulled chilly water to the surface,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “That swath of cool water continues to linger along Erin’s path.”

Tropical depressions, storms and hurricanes typically require sea-surface temperatures of at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit to form and intensify, so this zone of cool water may temporarily help suppress tropical development.

“We have also noted a large swath of dry air extending westward across much of the main development region,” DaSilva said. “Tropical waves of low pressure that typically drive the season are struggling to strengthen in that dry, dusty environment.”

A new tropical wave forecast to emerge off Africa early next week carries a low chance of development in the main development region.

“However, it could help displace some of that dry air, paving the way for subsequent waves to encounter a more moist environment that would be more conducive to tropical development," DaSilva said.

Another factor is thunderstorm activity, known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which travels eastward around the globe near the equator. As it shifts to the Atlantic Basin, tropical activity is likely to increase during the second week of September.

Area near southeast US coast still a concern

A zone of showers and thunderstorms is expected to persist from the northeastern Gulf to off the shore of the Carolinas through the holiday weekend into early next week.

“This zone has a low chance of tropical development, but regardless, we expect periods of rain across parts of Florida and the Southeast U.S. during the holiday weekend,” DaSilva said. Locally gusty thunderstorms are also likely with the potential for a few waterspouts.

The interaction between that system and high pressure moving from Michigan into New York and Pennsylvania will generate persistent northeast winds.

These winds will build surf and raise the risk of rip currents. The setup may also lead to renewed beach erosion and minor coastal flooding in areas previously affected by Erin.

Atlantic to awaken, Gulf has potential to roar

AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate periods of increased activity in the Atlantic Basin during the rest of the hurricane season.

In terms of intensity and potential impact on the U.S., the Gulf remains highly vulnerable, with very warm waters that could fuel rapid strengthening of any tropical system that develops or moves into the region.

Multiple areas of interest in Pacific basin

Meanwhile, tropical activity is increasing in the eastern and central Pacific, where as many as three new tropical storms could form in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Juliette, which peaked at 70 mph on Tuesday, has since weakened off Baja California, Mexico. Moisture from the system has streamed into parts of Southern California, producing showers and thunderstorms as it lingers offshore as a tropical rainstorm. The downpours will tend to diminish on Friday.

