Downpours to soak South and Central U.S. over Labor Day weekend

Two distinct zones of unsettled weather will bring the risk of flash flooding to parts of the Southeast, Rockies, and Plains through Labor Day.

Two main zones of wet weather are forecast to impact parts of the United States through Labor Day, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. One zone will stretch from Wyoming to New Mexico, and another will reach from Texas to Florida and the Carolinas, where flash flooding will be the primary concern.

Travelers on Friday should also be prepared for drenching showers and thunderstorms in New England, which may lead to delays. Weather-related travel delays are also a likelihood in the Southeast, Rockies and Plains.

"From Friday to Sunday, much of the Southeast coast will experience a persistent pattern of drenching showers and heavy thunderstorms as an area of low pressure drifts eastward from the Gulf toward Florida,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

This system could acquire tropical characteristics by early next week and turn into a tropical rainstorm, depression or storm.

“Rain in this southeastern zone may be intense enough to cause urban and low-lying area flooding,” Anderson said.

Lightning may accompany the arrival of downpours in areas that remain dry for a time, from Texas to Florida, Georgia and parts of the Carolinas, which could pose problems for outdoor activities.

Stronger thunderstorms could spawn waterspouts, creating hazards for coastal waters and beachgoers.

“Thunderstorms may be especially heavy across South Florida, including the Miami area, on Monday afternoon, potentially leading to airport delays and street flooding,” Anderson said.

Farther north, the interaction between low pressure off Florida and high pressure over New England will strengthen northeasterly winds along the Southeast coast from Sunday into Monday.

“Beachgoers should expect rough surf and strong rip currents from Florida to the Carolinas, expanding north to Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey,” Anderson said. “Minor flooding is also possible at times of high tide in areas prone to coastal flooding.”

Unlike during Erin’s impacts, when new moon high tides amplified coastal flooding, less lunar influence is expected this weekend as the moon enters its first-quarter phase.

“Farther west, moist air from the Gulf will raise humidity levels along the Rockies and adjacent High Plains,” Anderson said.

Into Friday, the heaviest rain is forecast west of the zone already hit by downpours, from Kansas and Oklahoma to Arkansas.

“Into Saturday, the zone from New Mexico and West Texas to southeastern Wyoming and South Dakota will remain active with drenching showers and heavy, gusty thunderstorms,” Anderson said.

From Friday evening through Saturday night, motorists may encounter sudden downpours capable of reducing visibility and triggering flash flooding from southwestern Nebraska to West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Additional showers and heavier thunderstorms are forecast in much of this zone through Labor Day, with downpours likely to push farther east across the Plains.

Storms are forecast to extend from eastern portions of North and South Dakota and Nebraska to western Minnesota and Iowa on Monday, bringing the potential for travel disruptions.

The same risks will persist farther south, from central Nebraska to much of New Mexico, western and southern Texas and eastern Arizona, with flash flooding the main threat.

In most areas west of the Rockies, thunderstorm activity will decrease through the holiday weekend.

“Very warm to hot conditions will prevail from California’s Central Valley into the interior Northwest under generally sunny skies this weekend,” Anderson said.

Moisture from Tropical Rainstorm Juliette produced showers in parts of Southern California earlier this week, but those showers are expected to dissipate by the weekend. A pocket of thunderstorms may affect parts of the northern Sierra Nevada into Sunday.

By Labor Day, that pocket is forecast to shift to the northeast, producing scattered thunderstorms from northern Nevada to central Idaho and western Montana.

“After showers and thunderstorms to start the holiday weekend, sunshine with light winds and low humidity is expected across much of the Midwest and Northeast on Labor Day,” Anderson said.

