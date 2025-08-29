Late-summer heat wave to build in Washington, Oregon into first week of September

A dangerous late-summer heat wave will build across Washington, Oregon and British Columbia into early September, spreading toward the Pacific Coast and raising wildfire risk as California also heats up.

One of the most significant heat waves of the year will build from the interior of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia toward the Pacific coast in the coming days, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Some areas east of the Cascades could approach their highest temperatures of the year so far.

August has been hotter than average across much of the northwestern U.S. and southern British Columbia, with temperatures running several degrees above normal. Kamloops, British Columbia, has averaged more than 6 degrees Fahrenheit (about 3 degrees Celsius) above normal. In Portland, Oregon, temperatures have averaged 3.2 degrees higher than the 30-year norm.

From late Labor Day weekend into early next week, temperatures will approach or exceed 100 degrees in parts of eastern Washington, Oregon and southeastern British Columbia. At this level, temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above the historical average for early September.

Before this heat wave, Spokane, Washington, reached a high of 97 degrees in late July. There were multiple days during June, July and August with highs in the mid-90s. The city may approach 100 more than once during the first few days of September.

Highs in the low 100s are forecast for The Dalles, Oregon, early next week.

Daily record highs, some dating back to the late 1800s, may be challenged in some locations.

The heat will expand westward and spill over the Cascades to parts of the Northwest coast once a nearby Pacific storm departs. That storm will help direct cool air from the Pacific shoreward along the coasts of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia into the start of next week.

Highs in Portland will climb through the 80s this weekend and are projected to reach the 90s from Tuesday through Friday. After seasonable warmth in Seattle into Monday, temperatures are forecast to climb close to 90 on Thursday and Friday.

Marine air is expected to keep temperatures in check west of the Cascades. If offshore winds become strong, temperatures could rise 5–10 degrees higher along the Interstate 5 corridor in the U.S. and the Vancouver area in British Columbia.

As the heat continues and becomes more extreme, people are urged to take it easy, when possible, during the middle of the day and the afternoon hours and to keep hydrated to avoid the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The surging heat, combined with ongoing drought, will elevate the already high wildfire risk across the region.

Those spending time outdoors or using power equipment through the holiday weekend and into next week should use caution and follow all restrictions on open flames. Avoid parking vehicles with hot exhaust systems in tall brush, as this can quickly ignite a fire. If cooking outdoors, keep water nearby to extinguish any accidental sparks or flames.

Heat to build across much of California; Monitoring tropical moisture

Farther south, heat will intensify in California and Nevada, with highs running 5–10 degrees above average in most areas from this weekend into next week. Highs are projected to reach near 100 in Sacramento, California. In downtown Los Angeles, highs will be in the low to mid-90s through the first half of next week.

Marine air is expected to keep highs steady in San Francisco, generally in the 70s.

During next week, an uptick of moisture may spread from coastal Southern California to the deserts.

Any tropical moisture that moves northward could trigger locally drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms. Should the moisture surge escalate to its full potential, tropical downpours and flash flooding could occur.

