Moisture surging into Southwest US: Will SoCal see any rain?

A monsoonal pattern is setting up across the Southwest states this week, ushering in daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could advance to coastal cities like San Diego.

Over the upcoming week, forecasters have been monitoring the anticipated influx of moisture into the Southwestern states. This pattern will even increase the chances for downpours to impact portions of drought-stricken Southern California.

The primary push of rain and thunderstorms through the Labor Day holiday will be focused across western Mexico, Texas, New Mexico and portions of Arizona. However, the placement of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to determine if any notable moisture will track far enough north and west into cities like San Diego.

Any rain can prove beneficial amid drought conditions

Drought levels across the Four Corners and Southern California range anywhere from severe to exceptional, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. There has been little relief in terms of drought across this corridor over the last few months given the dry conditions in place.

“Arizona residents have reported a rather dry summer with the monsoon failing to materialize in this part of the Southwest. Phoenix is experiencing its 19th driest summer on record," noted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

Merrill added that the persistent upper-level ridge that has been keeping Arizona relatively dry will shift out of the state late in the week, which will allow not only monsoon moisture to finally push into much of Arizona, including Phoenix, later this week, but a link to the developing tropical storm in the East Pacific.

"Unfortunately, too much rain at once on a dry ground can spark flash flooding in several spots, particularly Thursday into the upcoming weekend. The heavy rain potential will end by early next week (Sept. 8-9)," stated Merrill.

Meanwhile, locations farther north across the Pacific Northwest will miss out on any notable rain entering the Southwest. Rather, this pattern will continue to usher in record-challenging heat this week for cities across Oregon, Washington and the surrounding states.

Southwest moisture to have a tropical influence

In the East Pacific, Tropical Storm Kiko was named on Sunday as it churned to the southwest of the southern tip of Baja California over the open ocean waters.

A separate tropical wave off of the west coast of Mexico has been sparking attention as well, with AccuWeather hurricane experts monitoring a high risk for potential development through the first half of this week.

"We will need to watch for moisture being drawn to the north into the Southwest as a result of the potential tropical storm, located off of the west coast of Mexico," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Douty added that, "There remains a range of potential tracks that this feature may eventually take. In the meantime, continue to monitor the AccuWeather forecast. The most likely time period for any impacts from this looks to be around next weekend."

The general pattern across a portion of the Southwest U.S. will feature daily thunderstorm chances, primarily during the afternoon hours.

"Hikers or anyone else spending time outdoors this week will want to keep a close eye on the weather to avoid getting caught unexpectedly in a dangerous location during any storm," cautioned Douty.

Keeping an eye on Southern California

Over the upcoming days, moisture will migrate northwestward and into parts of Arizona, Southern California and even southern Nevada. Major metros like San Diego may stand a chance at being briefly drenched as early as Monday night or Tuesday.

Temperatures along the coast from Los Angeles to San Diego during the first half of the week are projected to range from the 80s to 90s Fahrenheit.

Any showers or thunderstorms that reach places like San Diego this week could produce downpours that impact travelers, forecasters warn.

Burning Man: Black Rock City

The final days of the annual rendition of Black Rock City, located in Black Rock Desert in northwest Nevada, are forecast to be rain-free, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Earlier in the week, brutal storms drenched the area that forced gate closures, stranded attendees on highways and resulted in numerous injury reports. Gusty winds across the area reportedly blew dust and knocked structures over in the initial days of the event.

Temperatures across the desert regions of northwest Nevada are projected to rise to the 90s F through the Labor Day holiday, with overnight lows reaching down into the 50s F. Event attendees are urged to stay hydrated when outdoors to avoid the risk of heat-related illnesses.

