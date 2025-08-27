AccuWeather Launches Improved App with Over 50 New and Enhanced Features

AccuWeather’s beautiful newly redesigned app, containing proven Superior Accuracy™, focuses on a seamless experience to keep users safer, better informed and to help make the best weather-impacted decisions.

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most trusted source of weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™, today announced the release of its enhanced mobile app for iOS and Android. After nearly a year of testing and user feedback, the more intuitive AccuWeather app has over 50 new and enhanced features containing the best, most detailed forecasts and warnings from AccuWeather’s nearly 100 expert meteorologists plus AI-insights. This powerful combination makes the AccuWeather app more personalized for users to keep their families safer and better informed.

“A billion people around the world rely on AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ because it's been proven time and time again to be the best,” said Dr. Joel Myers, Founder and Executive Chair of AccuWeather. “Our app delivers the most reliable, more detailed and most accurate hyperlocal forecasts and warnings than any other source, featuring the most relevant weather information for every location. To deliver the best forecast every day, especially during life-threatening situations, is a responsibility that we take very, very seriously.”

More Than a Dozen New and Intuitive Maps Including Upgraded Radar

More than a dozen new maps will help keep users safer and best informed, including a better radar display, exclusive lightning alerts powered by AccuWeather’s Lightning Network™, Air Quality Index, Smoke Index and Wind Flow patterns. These new maps enhance the user experience and provide better insights for the day and into the future.

“The most accurate, most descriptive real-time weather insights are now right at your fingertips,” said Steven R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AccuWeather. “It’s faster, easier to navigate and tailored to what matters most to you—so you can better plan your day and activities with greater confidence, be healthier and keep your family safer and make the most of every moment, no matter the weather.”

Everything Available at the Users’ Fingertips

The app puts everything users need on one streamlined Today Screen, all accessible with the swipe of a finger. The new unrivaled experience delivers critical decision-making information front and center, helping families stay safer, better informed and better prepared every day for greater health, safety and comfort – faster than ever before.

The AccuWeather app provides users with the best forecasts, including a more detailed view of AccuWeather’s exclusive MinuteCast®, AccuWeather’s RealFeel® (sun) and RealFeel Shade™ Temperatures, the AccuWeather Air Quality hour-by-hour forecast, the most granular UV Index available anywhere to make the best decisions about sun exposure, plus the most descriptive forecasts, more detailed than any other weather app. Users can add up to nine personalized locations, localized down to an exact street address on the Home screen.

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for consumers, while maintaining the depth, detail and proven Superior Accuracy ™ users rely on from AccuWeather,” said Pascal Racheneur, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy of AccuWeather.

AccuWeather App Features:

Pinpoint Weather Precision for Every Minute of the Day: AccuWeather’s exclusive MinuteCast® provides a hyperlocal forecast of precipitation type and intensity, as well as precise start and end times for rain/snow over the upcoming four hours, pinpointed to a person's exact street address or GPS location across 210 countries and territories.

Know How the Temperature Actually Feels Outside in the Sun and in the Shade: The AccuWeather RealFeel ™ (sun) and RealFeel Shade™ Temperature is the only and most accurate description of what the temperature actually feels like in the sun and in the shade. The RealFeel® is the only feels-like temperature based on 10 factors, including the impact of sunshine intensity, wind, humidity and air density.

Proven Superior Accuracy™: AccuWeather Superior Accuracy is achieved through AccuWeather’s finely tuned art and science of prediction, which includes using the best wording, focusing on the weather’s impact and the psychology of how the forecast will be interpreted, so people will clearly understand and take the right actions. AccuWeather's brilliant team of nearly 100 meteorologists and extensive team of data and technology specialists add in their unique expertise with many new AI-insights and algorithms to give users the most accurate, most detailed and most localized forecasts so they can make the best-informed decisions, to keep their families safer and get more out of their day.

Track Thunderstorms Live Like Never Before: AccuWeather is the only weather app with the AccuWeather Lightning Network, helping users closely track thunderstorms in real time, monitor lightning proximity and be best informed, allowing users to avoid the threat of lightning.

Most Unique and Best Way of Characterizing Brightness: Exclusive to AccuWeather, the patented AccuLumen Brightness Index is a more descriptive and now available hour-by-hour, a better way of characterizing the brightness of the day, measured on a scale from 1 to 10, helping people instantly have better insight into the weather they will experience for the day and in the future.

UV Index with the Greatest Precision and Detail Available from Any Source: Timely, localized UV Indices provide enhanced protection from excessive UV exposure hour-by-hour down to the tenth of a unit, exclusive to AccuWeather, and contributes to a more informed and healthier, more comfortable lifestyle.

Be Best Prepared for Winter Weather with AccuWeather’s Exclusive and Unique WinterCast®: AccuWeather’s WinterCast® provides the most detail for all snow and ice accumulation events than any other source, often with the greatest advance notice of winter storms. AccuWeather’s prediction of probabilities of various snow amounts for every individual location is available only from AccuWeather.

To enhance the AccuWeather app experience, users can upgrade to Premium Plus to access longer-range forecasts and exclusive AccuWeather Alerts™, often with more advance notice, plus an ad-free experience and 12 personalized weather locations. AccuWeather will continue to introduce new and improved features during the coming weeks and months, further enhancing the AccuWeather app as the best source of weather information.

