Closed for Katrina: The haunting ruins of Six Flags New Orleans

Closed for Hurricane Katrina, Six Flags New Orleans site is finally slated for redevelopment.

The abandoned Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans, Louisiana, via drone, on March 7, 2023. (WGNO/Getty Images)

On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, closing many businesses including the Six Flags New Orleans amusement park, which ended up under 12 feet of floodwater for weeks.

The park never reopened.

In the 20 years since Katrina, the 200-acre site has become a ruin of twisted steel and overgrowth, as redevelopment efforts came and went.

In this Sept. 11, 2005, aerial file photo, Six Flags Great Adventure Amusement Park is surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A 75-year lease and $32.5 million loss

The park, which originally opened in 2000 as "Jazzland," went bankrupt in 2002 and ceased operations. Six Flags bought the $135 million park for $22 million out of bankruptcy that same year, signing an ambitious 75-year lease with the city. The company then invested $20 million in upgrades to the amusement park and rides.

After Katrina's high winds and flooding significantly damaged the part to the tune of $32.5 million (2005 USD), Six Flags declared it a total insurance loss and offered to pay the city $10 million if they would void the 75-year lease.

In this June 19, 2019, photo, the roller coaster and concession buildings of the abandoned Six Flags amusement park are seen in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Although then-mayor Ray Nagin insisted he would force the company rebuild the park, the lease was terminated in 2009 during Six Flags' bankruptcy proceedings.

Over the next 10 years, various proposals were floated to restore the area as a new amusement or water park, a hotel or an outlet mall. In 2016, a theme park company pledged to build a new $100 million amusement park, but they discovered that the original buildings and rides were no longer salvageable.

Rides and attractions sit empty inside the abandoned Six Flags Jazzland in New Orleans on June 6, 2024. (Photo by Emily Kask for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

New company rents land for $1 a year

Finally, in 2023, after two years of red tape, Bayou Phoenix officially took control of the site with plans to demolish the former amusement park and install a new water park, hotels, movie studio and other retail space. The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority is leasing the land for only $1 per year for a 50-year lease but is requiring the lessee to include development milestones for continued use of the land.

Demolition of the park began in October 2024 but stalled due to a logistical issue in November. It resumed over the winter, with the biggest rollercoaster being demolished on Feb. 5, 2025.

Photographers document the abandoned park and rides

NEW ORLEANS, LA - June 6: Rides and attractions sit empty inside the abandoned Six Flags Jazzland in New Orleans on June 6, 2024. (Photo by Emily Kask for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Photographers have visited the abandoned park over the years, to document what remains of Six Flags, including amusement rides and other park equipment frozen in time.

Several 360-degree photos are available on Abandoned America's website, and an Amazon documentary "Closed For Storm" features a virtual tour and more information on the park's 25-year history.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - June 6: Rides and attractions sit empty inside the abandoned Six Flags Jazzland in New Orleans on June 6, 2024. (Photo by Emily Kask for The Washington Post via Getty Images)