September sunlight loss: Days shrink by 100 minutes in part of US

Days become dramatically shorter throughout September, faster than any other month, all due to the tilt of the Earth.

Heading into September, be prepared for cooler weather, shorter days and the season’s first frost.

Daylight is fading fast.

Mornings and evenings will look dramatically different across the United States in the coming weeks, as there is more daylight lost in September than in any other month of the year. In northern areas of the U.S., more than 100 minutes of sunlight will vanish over the course of the month as nights become much longer.

This substantial shift is due to the Earth's tilt on its axis and the way the planet orbits the sun. Areas farther north see the biggest swings in daylight around the equinox, but even in areas farther south, the later sunrises and earlier sunsets will become noticeable.

How much daylight is lost in September?

•Miami: 43 minutes

•Austin: 52 minutes

•San Diego: 58 minutes

•Raleigh, North Carolina: 64 minutes

•Kansas City: 72 minutes

•Philadelphia: 75 minutes

•New York City: 77 minutes

•Portland, Oregon: 91 minutes

•Seattle: 98 minutes

•International Falls, Minnesota: 102 minutes

There is an even bigger shift across Alaska due to its proximity to the North Pole, with there being 193 fewer minutes of daylight on Sept. 30 compared to Sept. 1.

In Hawaii, the change in the amount of daylight in September isn't as big, but still notable, with the last day of the month being 34 minutes shorter than the first of the month.

Flash forward: By Halloween, sunsets will occur before 6 p.m. in parts of the U.S., including Chicago, Phoenix and Denver.