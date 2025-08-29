2 more celestial sights to see before autumn's arrival

A total lunar eclipse will cause the moon to turn red in early September, but not everyone will see the event. Here's the top astronomy events to look for in the new month.

From a total lunar eclipse to the gas giant Saturn shining bright all night long, here are the top astronomy events to mark down on your September calendar.

The seasons are about to change, but before astronomical autumn officially arrives, there are two more celestial sights to look for in the night sky. From views of Saturn to the final full moon of summer, here are the top astronomy events to mark on your calendar for September:

Total lunar eclipse: Sept. 7

The first major sky event of September will be a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, Sept. 7. During the height of this celestial alignment, the moon will pass through Earth’s inner shadow, turning a deep shade of red in what is often nicknamed a Blood Moon. This is the second total lunar eclipse of 2025.

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible between skyscrapers Friday, March 14, 2025, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

However, unlike the first eclipse back in March, this month's eclipse will not be visible from the United States. The spectacle will be limited to Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and much of Antarctica.

For those in North and South America, the first weekend of the month will still conclude with a full moon, the final one of astronomical summer.

Saturn at opposition: Sept. 21

Saturn will take the spotlight later in the month as it reaches opposition on Sunday, Sept. 21. Opposition occurs when a planet is positioned almost directly opposite the sun from Earth’s perspective, placing it at its closest point for the year and making it appear brighter than usual.

This image of Saturn was taken on 22 January 2006 using a webcam attached to a 14-inch Shmidt-Cassegrain telescope. Photograph by Jamie Cooper. (Photo by SSPL/Getty Images)

Opposition is a one-night event, but Saturn will shine bright in the weeks surrounding the opposition, making any cloud-free night in September optimal for spotting the planet.

The planet is bright enough to spot without equipment, but a medium-sized telescope will reveal Saturn’s famous rings in crisp detail.

Autumnal equinox: Sept. 22

The seasons are about to change with the arrival of the equinox, which in 2025, takes place at 2:19 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 22. In the Northern Hemisphere, it marks the end of summer and start of autumn, while areas south of the equator welcome the start of spring.

On the equinox, the sun’s rays are focused directly over the equator. This results in roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness across the globe. Afterward, nights will gradually grow longer than days across the Northern Hemisphere, a trend that will continue until the December solstice.

At a glance: September 2025 astronomy highlights:

•Sept. 7: Total lunar eclipse (not visible in the U.S.)

•Sept. 21: Saturn at opposition, brightest of the year

•Sept. 22: Autumnal equinox at 2:19 p.m. EDT