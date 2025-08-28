Polka-dotted sun: What are the dark areas that have appeared and how you can see them

It's time to dig out your eclipse glasses again, not due to an upcoming solar eclipse, but to see the large sunspots that have appeared in recent days.

Multiple sunspots visible on the sun on Aug. 28, 2025. (NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory)

Speckles have cropped up on the surface of the sun, and they might be visible for people with the right pair of glasses.

The dark splotches that have appeared are known as sunspots, areas that are not as hot as the rest of the sun's surface. These frequently appear on the sun, but what makes the current sunspots unique is their size.

The sunspots facing the Earth are large enough that people may be able to see them with the help of protective eclipse glasses or solar filters, which are specially made to block out the harmful rays from the star. Glancing at the sun without the proper protection can cause permanent eye damage.

Sunspots are also magnetically complex areas on the sun, and they are teeming with activity.

An animation showing the sun on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory)

These areas harbor energy for potentially big eruptions, known as solar flares. The bigger the eruption, the higher the chance it will spark an outburst of aurora in the night sky.

So when will the northern lights return? It could be just a matter of time. NASA and NOAA are keeping a close watch on the sun and will issue warnings the next time there is a chance to see the aurora.