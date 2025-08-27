Another child dies in Texas hot car, marks third death reported this week

Three separate incidents in South Carolina and Texas have brought the U.S. total of child hot car deaths in 2025 to at least 26.

AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer highlights the serious risks of leaving children in vehicles on hot days and shares crucial tips to help prevent tragic outcomes.

Another tragedy in Texas: a 15-month-old girl died after being left in a hot car in Bexar County for two hours on August 16, while her mother was at work, according to local news reports. It marks at least the 26th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year and the seventh case reported in Texas alone, according to Kids and Car Safety.



On Tuesday, a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with injury to a child after a 6-month-old baby girl was found dead in a vehicle outside Rockwall Heath High School in Texas on Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators say Leichman, who had recently become the infant’s caregiver, failed to drop her off at daycare after taking his common-law wife to work at the school. Instead, the baby is believed to have remained inside the parked vehicle outside Leichman’s home for several hours until he returned to the car later that day to go pick up his wife, Fox 4 reported.

On Monday a 4-month-old infant boy died after being left inside a hot car in Williamsburg County, South Carolina.

Police said they responded to a Dollar General in the Kingstree area after Williamsburg EMS called for help with an unresponsive baby found inside a vehicle that was not running, according to a news release. The child was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand confirmed.

The caregiver, a 52-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse. She is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year across the U.S., with summer months posing the highest risk. Since 1990, at least 1,127 children have died in hot cars nationwide, and more than 7,500 others have survived with injuries ranging from mild to severe, according to data from Kids and Car Safety.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes.

Just over half of all hot car deaths occur when a caregiver unintentionally leaves a child in a vehicle. About one-in-four fatalities happen when a child gains access to a hot vehicle. Experts urge caregivers to keep vehicles locked when not in use and to take extra precautions to ensure no child is left behind.