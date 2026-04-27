Dangerous severe weather outbreak includes risk of strong, long-track tornadoes into Monday night

A dangerous severe weather outbreak peaks into Monday evening with strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds across the Midwest, shifting southeast into Tuesday before drenching storms reach the East midweek.

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A high risk of severe weather exists into Monday night across a large part of the Midwest, including in St. Louis.

[Follow storm chasers and severe weather coverage with AccuWeather Meteorologist Geoff Cornish on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET in the video player above.]

"That threat includes the potential for strong tornadoes that could remain on the ground for miles across portions of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus warned.

The tornado threat will ramp up into Monday evening and continue after dark, increasing the danger during a busy time of day and making tornadoes harder to see at night.

People are urged to closely monitor the changing weather conditions and have an audible and visual means to get severe weather alerts.

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"From midafternoon into the evening, we expect discrete supercell thunderstorms to develop, which often produce tornadoes and very large hail," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "There is potential for dozens of tornadoes to develop." Flash flooding is also a concern where downpours linger and storms repeat.

The St. Louis area lies in the highest-risk zone for strong tornadoes.

In addition to tornadoes, severe thunderstorms may bring damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The peak of the multiday severe weather outbreak into Monday evening will extend from northeastern Texas, southern Arkansas and the northern parts of Mississippi and Alabama to southeastern Minnesota, central Wisconsin and southwestern Michigan.

Other metro areas at risk of severe thunderstorms or tornadoes include Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Nashville, as well as the Quad Cities; Louisville, Kentucky; Springfield, Branson and Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; Des Moines, Iowa; and Kalamazoo, Michigan. In all, 50 to 70 million people in the central United States will be under the threat of severe weather into Monday night.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

"After several hours of discrete supercells, storms will organize into an intense squall line Monday evening and advance east and southeast overnight," Rayno said. During that time, damaging winds and torrential rain leading to flash flooding will become the main threats.

However, severe weather for the week will not end on Monday night.

Tuesday's severe weather threat shifts southeastward in the central US

More severe thunderstorms are anticipated on Tuesday from parts of southern Ohio and West Virginia to central Texas. Severe storms from Monday night will persist into Tuesday morning, while daytime heating will trigger new thunderstorms that may become severe by midday and afternoon.

All modes of severe weather are possible from Tuesday to Tuesday night, ranging from damaging winds and hail to a few tornadoes. Downpours, while needed in the region due to areas of drought, can also lead to urban flooding.

"A large part of Arkansas, including Little Rock, could be a focal point for discrete supercell thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday afternoon and evening," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Carl Erickson said.

Heavy, gusty and locally severe storms possible in the East Wednesday

The potential for widespread severe weather will ease by the middle of the week. The storm and its trailing cold front will produce a zone of steady, drenching rain from Pennsylvania and New Jersey northward into New England and parts of Ontario and Quebec. Farther south from Maryland and West Virginia to the Carolinas, a few heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms are forecast.

Farther to the southwest, another pocket of heavy and gusty to locally severe thunderstorms will congregate from southwest Georgia and northern Florida to coastal and central Texas on Wednesday.

Downpours will help ease long-term drought conditions in parts of the East, though more rain will be needed to alleviate drought in the Southeast.

Damaging thunderstorms are likely to be sparse, but even a lone, short-lived tornado can cause considerable damage and pose a risk to lives if it strikes a populated area.

The front may stall over the South Central and Southeastern states later this week into the weekend.

While this setup could lead to severe weather and flash flooding, it may also bring beneficial rainfall and drought relief.

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