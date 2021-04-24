Warm and cold battle across the North Central U.S.
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 24, 2021 6:35 AM EDT
Around the country, the National Weather Service has volunteers observing weather from their homes. The data is used to learn more about the climate.
A topsy-turvy weather pattern is in store for the north-central United States this weekend through next week as temperatures bounce up and down across this warm-cold battleground.
It's already been quite the week of ups and downs in the north-central U.S.
Cities such as Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rapid City, South Dakota, started out the week at below-normal temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Rapid City's low temperature even dipped into the teens Monday and Tuesday night.
However, this cold spell did not last long as the temperature in Minneapolis jumped to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, just above average for this time of year. Temperatures in Fargo, North Dakota, rose above even that with a high of 65 F, which if 5 degrees above its average.
Friday, this warm wave moved into the Omaha, Nebraska area, when the city recorded a high of 64, a 15-degree leap from Wednesday, then, a cold front rolled in behind it. The NWS office at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, posted a satellite image of the cold front plowing through the area on Twitter.
This image shows the temperatures across the Plains early Saturday morning, April 24, 2021. (AccuWeather)
This cold front brought temperatures down in several locations. Saturday morning, Omaha reported a temperature of 41 F at 5 a.m. EDT, already below average and still dropping. Casper, Wyoming, reported 21 F at 3 a.m. MDT, almost 10 degrees below the average low temperature.
"A series of passing weather systems will create a wide range of temperatures for much of the north-central U.S. this weekend and early next week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
The weekend will be split between cold and warm as fronts sweep across the Plains.
"Cool, Canadian air will spread throughout the region Saturday following the passage of a low pressure system to the east into southern Canada," Sadvary said.
Omaha's milder stride will be especially tempered by this cool air on Saturday afternoon with a forecast high of 61 F, which is 5 degrees below normal. Minneapolis temperatures will continue to fall, and forecasters don't expect the city to reach above 50 on Saturday. Generally the Twin Cities area sits in the low to mid-60s during late April.
Warm-weather fans will be relieved to hear the weekend is not expected to stay chilly, though. Unfortunately, snow is still possible across the northern Plains.
"A warm front is expected to return milder air to the region Sunday into Monday, but with colder air in place ahead of this system, many areas over eastern North Dakota, northern South Dakota and Minnesota can still see some snow," Sadvary said.
Residents of Minneapolis can expect a mix of rain and snow on Sunday, though AccuWeather forecasters do not anticipate any accumulation there. Aberdeen, South Dakota, however, could rack up 1-3 inches from snow starting just before dawn on Sunday.
Due to the high sun angle of late April, this accumulating snowfall is not expected on roads, and will likely melt quickly on other surfaces. Places like Sioux Falls are forecast to only receive rain. Much of the snow that will fall is going to have a difficult time sticking to the ground.
"The central and southern Plains will slowly start to moderate this weekend, while another shot of chilly air will move across the northern Plains, Midwest into the East Coast states for Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Before the cold comes back for another round, Minneapolis is expected to warm up again to 67 F on Monday, which is 5 degrees above average. Omaha, which has highs in the upper 60s in late April, can even approach an unprecedented 90 on Monday.
Of course, this warmth won't stick around either. The same storm that brought warmth to the north-central U.S. will inevitably produce the opposite.
"Low pressure responsible for the passing warm front early in the week will shift towards the Great Lakes on Tuesday, swinging a cold front through the Plains that will return for cooler air for most of the central Plains," Sadvary said.
Thunderstorms are forecast in several cities across the north-central U.S. on Tuesday, including Mankato, Minnesota, and Omaha.
"A large storm that is expected to track into the West Coast this weekend should eject out into the Plains next Monday and Tuesday," Roys said. This storm will then track to the northeast through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes between Wednesday and Thursday.
"Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected along its path; this will primarily be across the eastern Plains and Midwest," Roys said.
At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are not expecting severe storms to reach too far into the northern Plains, but forecast confidence will increase as the event grows closer, so residents are urged to check their local forecast frequently.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo