Thunderstorms to proceed stifling heat in northeastern US following Fay
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 12, 2020 6:09 AM
The sixth-named storm is not expected to become a hurricane, but it will still make its presence felt from the mid-Atlantic to New England.
As the rain produced by Fay lifts northward with its drenching downpours into Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecasters say showers and thunderstorms will precede a surge of heat for the coming to the East this week.
Even after Fay's quickly pushed through the region Friday and early Saturday, another round of concerning weather followed closely behind on Saturday.
Heavy rain across northern New York state prompted numerous flash flood warnings during the day on Saturday. Numerous reports of two to three inches of rain, with locally higher amounts were observed.
While heavy rain and thunderstorm activity will not be as widespread to close out the weekend, some locales will need to remain on alert for additional pop-up activity.
"Communities from central New York and northern Pennsylvania all the way through the Hudson Valley and the Green Mountains of Vermont should be on alert through Sunday evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis stated.
Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours will be the main threats, but hail is also possible with these thunderstorms. Any location that already was hit with Fay's rain, or the rainfall from the separate system on Saturday could see flash flooding more easily should a potent thunderstorm slowly pass by.
The wet weather that falls with this round, and subsequent rounds in the coming days, could end up being a big help in alleviating budding drought concerns in the Northeast.
"In addition to Fay's moisture, which avoided the central Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes area, a non-tropical storm system from the Midwest will pivot into the Northeast into early week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.
"This moisture, in the form of drenching thunderstorms, has the potential to bring some rain to most areas missed by Fay and is likely to overlap moisture from the tropical system as well," Anderson explained.
Areas such as much of Virginia, Maryland and perhaps parts of central Pennsylvania and New York state that dodged Fay's rainfall may be largely missed by this additional rain as well.
Monday is one day in particular where thunderstorms could target the Interstate 95 corridor.
As this feature from the Midwest swings in, more showers and thunderstorms will push through the region Monday and Monday night. Locally gusty winds may sweep in with these storms.
At the same time, a slight southward dip in the jet stream will tend to cap daytime temperatures to close to seasonable levels. Highs in most locations will be in the 70s and 80s F from this weekend through Tuesday.
West of the temperate conditions in the Northeast early week, the heat will be making headlines over the Southwest and southern Plains.
This heat could head east, and encompass the Great Lakes to the Tennessee Valley next, before the end of the week.
"While the heat for late week does not look to be quite as extreme as feared from a few days ago, it is still going to get quite hot over a broad area of the Midwest and Northeast during the latter part of the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger stated.
Widespread highs in the upper 80s to the middle 90s are anticipated during the second half of the week. There is the potential for temperatures to reach the highest levels of the summer so far in part of the Northeast.
Some cities that have a chance at topping their high-temperature mark for the summer so far include Cleveland, Pittsburgh and New York City. Both Cleveland and Pittsburgh have topped out at 94 while New York City has peaked at 96.
As the heat surges in the Northeast, it will extend from the southern and central Plains through the Midwest and into much of the South as well. Such a vast area of heat all at the same time could put a strain on power companies to keep up with demand.
However, exactly how hot it gets from location to location will depend on a few factors.
The main issue will be cloud cover versus sunshine, how soon thunderstorms erupt and the extent of the rainfall and how wet soil conditions are.
Where the soil is dry in the same areas that manage to miss rainfall in the coming days will tend to behave more like a desert. These dry spots could have high temperatures that overachieve forecast levels. Meanwhile, some spots where the ground is already wet may struggle to top 90 particularly if clouds linger and additional thunderstorms visit.
In wet soil conditions, more of the sun's energy is used up evaporating moisture from the ground and less is available to heat the ground and the air just above it.
