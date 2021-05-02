Spring warmth, stormy weather returning to the Northeast
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated May. 2, 2021 11:10 PM EDT
It’s not just summer temperatures that can pose a risk to kids and pets left in hot cars. Even in the spring, temperatures inside a car can heat up in a matter of minutes.
Temperatures soared to end the weekend across the Northeast, and forecasters say the warmth will stick around early this week, but the chance for stormy weather will increase.
The topsy-turvy temperature trend that has been a theme across the Northeast for the past couple of weeks will continue this week.
After a chilly end to last week with gusty winds whipping through the region, warmth enveloped the mid-Atlantic once again to end the weekend. Temperatures near 90 degrees Fahrenheit returned to Baltimore, with middle 80s in Washington, D.C., and lower 80s in New York City on Sunday.
The warmup was not a dry one for everyone as a band of showers stretched from portions of New York state to southeastern New England on Sunday.
"A storm system is forecast to bring more widespread wet weather to the region into Monday night, though this will be good news for areas from western Pennsylvania into much of New York state and New England where abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions are prevalent," AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff said.
Showers will reach out ahead of the storm, falling on Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and even a small area of New England once again. Areas farther south can expect thunderstorms to mix in with showers, in cities like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
This will bring beneficial rain to cities like New York City, which only received 60% of its normal rainfall in April. Unfortunately, these showers will tend to avoid the driest states of New England.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Over 50% of the Northeast is classified as "abnormally dry" by the United States Drought Monitor. While this is far from the intense drought situations underway in the Southwestern and North Central states, rain is welcome in states like Vermont, of which over 90% is in moderate drought. Even in New Hampshire, the entire state is abnormally dry and has over 40% in moderate drought.
"In between Monday’s storm and a new system poised to sweep in later Tuesday, there may be just enough of a surge of warmth to push temperatures to record-challenging levels in places such as Richmond, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore," Duff said.
Washington, D.C., is forecast to approach 90 once again on Tuesday, which would land just 3 degrees below the 1928 record high. Forecasters predict Baltimore could reach 88 F and approach the 2018 record temperature of 91.
At the top of the record-challenging cities, Richmond is forecast to soar to 93 F, which would hop over the 1965 record on Tuesday by 1 degree. The River City generally has high temperatures topping off in the mid-70s in early May, and temperatures in the 90s are more common there in July.
Of course, this heat will not come without widespread showers and thunderstorms again in several places in the Northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Some of these thunderstorms could turn heavy and gusty.
Behind all of the downpours this week, forecasters expect spring warmth to be put on hold for a time across the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Spring warmth, stormy weather returning to the Northeast
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated May. 2, 2021 11:10 PM EDT
It’s not just summer temperatures that can pose a risk to kids and pets left in hot cars. Even in the spring, temperatures inside a car can heat up in a matter of minutes.
Temperatures soared to end the weekend across the Northeast, and forecasters say the warmth will stick around early this week, but the chance for stormy weather will increase.
The topsy-turvy temperature trend that has been a theme across the Northeast for the past couple of weeks will continue this week.
After a chilly end to last week with gusty winds whipping through the region, warmth enveloped the mid-Atlantic once again to end the weekend. Temperatures near 90 degrees Fahrenheit returned to Baltimore, with middle 80s in Washington, D.C., and lower 80s in New York City on Sunday.
The warmup was not a dry one for everyone as a band of showers stretched from portions of New York state to southeastern New England on Sunday.
"A storm system is forecast to bring more widespread wet weather to the region into Monday night, though this will be good news for areas from western Pennsylvania into much of New York state and New England where abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions are prevalent," AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff said.
Showers will reach out ahead of the storm, falling on Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and even a small area of New England once again. Areas farther south can expect thunderstorms to mix in with showers, in cities like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
This will bring beneficial rain to cities like New York City, which only received 60% of its normal rainfall in April. Unfortunately, these showers will tend to avoid the driest states of New England.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Over 50% of the Northeast is classified as "abnormally dry" by the United States Drought Monitor. While this is far from the intense drought situations underway in the Southwestern and North Central states, rain is welcome in states like Vermont, of which over 90% is in moderate drought. Even in New Hampshire, the entire state is abnormally dry and has over 40% in moderate drought.
"In between Monday’s storm and a new system poised to sweep in later Tuesday, there may be just enough of a surge of warmth to push temperatures to record-challenging levels in places such as Richmond, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore," Duff said.
Washington, D.C., is forecast to approach 90 once again on Tuesday, which would land just 3 degrees below the 1928 record high. Forecasters predict Baltimore could reach 88 F and approach the 2018 record temperature of 91.
At the top of the record-challenging cities, Richmond is forecast to soar to 93 F, which would hop over the 1965 record on Tuesday by 1 degree. The River City generally has high temperatures topping off in the mid-70s in early May, and temperatures in the 90s are more common there in July.
Related:
Of course, this heat will not come without widespread showers and thunderstorms again in several places in the Northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Some of these thunderstorms could turn heavy and gusty.
Behind all of the downpours this week, forecasters expect spring warmth to be put on hold for a time across the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo