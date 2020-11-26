Slow-moving rainstorm to drench Portugal, Spain late this week
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 26, 2020 6:57 AM
A storm will slowly churn across southern Portugal and Spain through the latter half of this week, leading to frequent rounds of rain and a localized flood threat.
The wet conditions arrived in northwestern Spain and Portugal on Tuesday night and will slowly spread south and east into southern and eastern Spain through Friday.
"The good news is that the rain is going to be spread out over several days, so it’s not all coming at once," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said. "That being said, the rain could be heavy at times, which can result in some localized flooding problems."
The days of unsettled weather will be due to the storm getting cut off from the main storm track across Europe. When this occurs, locations can get hit repeatedly with rainy spells as moisture rotates around the storm.
The heaviest, most persistent rain is forecast to target portions of southern and eastern Spain, as well as southeastern France, on Thursday and Friday.
In these areas, a widespread 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain can fall. Across northeastern Spain, 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain are expected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches).
Ponding of water on the roadways can slow down motorists and lead to minor transportation delays. Where flooding has occurred, road closures will be possible.
Motorists are reminded to never attempt to drive through floodwaters, as the water could be deeper than it appears and the roadway underneath could be compromised.
Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, are among the areas where residents will want to keep rain gear close at hand before heading out.
As the heaviest rain spreads to the east and into eastern Spain, much of Portugal will see the return of drier weather for the end of the week with just isolated showers expected.
Earlier in November, during a one-two punch of storm systems, Valencia received 115 mm (4.54 inches) of rain within two days, more than tripling the city's normal November rainfall of 37 mm (1.45 inches).
Although the region has since experienced an extended dry stretch since that time, the upcoming downpours this week could bring another round of flooding to communities hit hard earlier in the month.
Beyond this week, some rain can linger along the east coast of Spain into Saturday while much of the country dries out.
The slow-moving storm is expected to get pushed eastward into the Mediterranean Sea this weekend, with downpours spreading across portions of Italy that have been hit hard by flooding in recent days.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
