Heavy rain triggers flash flooding across Spain
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 6, 2020 10:22 AM
An infant and two adults had to be rescued after heavy rain caused the Guadalevín River to overflow its banks, sending water raging through Malaga, Spain, on Nov. 5.
A one-two punch of storm systems led to heavy rain that triggered flooding across portions of Spain during the second half of this week. Forecasters warn the threat for additional flooding will linger into the weekend.
On Thursday, video emerged of heavy rain that triggered flash flooding in the southern Spain community of Ronda where to adults and an infant had to be rescued.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Issac Longley warned, "A slow-moving storm system that is located just to the west of the Iberian Peninsula can lead to additional locally heavy rain across parts of Spain and Portugal into Saturday,"
Longley added, "Flooding will be possible in areas that see the most persistent rain."
From Friday into Saturday, a general 13 to 38 mm (0.50 to 1.50 inches) of rain will fall across Portugal as well as central and eastern Spain. As much as 100 mm (4 inches) can fall along the southern slopes of the Pyrenees in Huesca and Lérida.
With rain of this magnitude, flash flooding can develop across flood-prone areas -- especially for those that are low-lying or have poor drainage. Drivers that encounter ponding or outright flooding on roadways should remember to turn around and never attempt to pass through compromised roadways.
Nearly 100 mm (4 inches) of rain soaked Valencia and surrounding areas on Thursday which led to flash flooding. Local media reported the suspension of schools and road closures. Wind and hail damage are thought to have caused about 8 million euros in crop loss.
From Wednesday into Thursday Valencia received 115 mm (4.54 inches) of rain, more then tripling the cities normal November rainfall of 37 mm (1.45 inches).
As the system tracks slowly northward off the coast of Portugal through Saturday, soggy weather will spread farther north. Additional periods of rain will likely impact Portugal and Spain, while showery weather will expand into southern and western France and the southern British Isles to start the weekend.
Additional gusty and locally damaging thunderstorms can develop as a result of this system for portions of Portugal and western Spain. The most likely timing for these particular storms will be through Friday as the system strengthens off the coast.
"In addition to the heavy rain and flood threat, winds will become quite gusty as the system develops, especially across the higher terrain and in coastal areas," Longley said.
These gusty winds can become locally damaging for some and may even topple trees or power lines. These challenges could also lead to travel disruptions for some.
The system will continue to track northward through the weekend and the soggiest areas across Spain will begin to dry out on Sunday, though showers will remain across Portugal. Drier conditions are expected to unfold across all of southwestern Europe early next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
