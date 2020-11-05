Atsani bypasses Philippines, but more threats loom
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 6, 2020 7:56 AM
Villages in the Philippines were underwater and covered in mud on Nov. 1, after Typhoon Goni battered the country.
While Atsani passed to the north of the Philippines late this week sparing the country from significant impacts, additional threats from tropical development loom through next week.
Atsani, known as Siony in the Philippines, first developed on Oct. 29, the same day that ferocious Typhoon Goni struck the Philippines. After stalling across the Philippine Sea early in the week, Atsani tracked to the west and passed to the north of the Philippines.
On this track, the storm brought 268 mm (10.55 inches) of rain and wind gusts of 76-87 km/h (47-54 mph) to southern Taiwan on Friday.
Atsani's future track will take it through a region less favorable for tropical development which is expected to lead to the storm losing wind intensity and becoming a tropical depression while tracking to the southwest across the South China Sea this weekend.
Although not expected to be a well-organized tropical storm by the time it reaches Vietnam early next week, moisture from Atsani can still produce another round of unneeded rainfall across the region.
Central and southern Vietnam have been the target for multiple tropical system during October which has led to widespread flooding and mudslides. Additional rain from Atsani can exacerbate flooding and slow recovery efforts.
The heaviest rain from Atsani is expected to fall along the central coast between Hue and Nha Trang, areas just hit by Tropical Depression Goni late this week. In Quang Ngai, 261 mm (10.28 inches) of rain fell as a result.
Soldiers and villagers dig through mud after a landslide swamps a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province, Vietnam, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Three separated landslides triggered by typhoon Molave killed over a dozen villagers and left dozens more missing in the province as rescuers scramble to recover more victims. (Lai Minh Dong/VNA via AP)
While the Philippines avoided a direct impact from Atsani, two more tropical threats may bring impacts through next week.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said, "There is a high chance for tropical development across the Philippine Sea through next week."
Zartman adds, "The first of these threats will come over the weekend when an area of low pressure will develop across the Philippine Sea and track to the west across the Philippines."
While this low may not have much time to strengthen into a large and destructive typhoon, it can still bring with it a period of gusty winds and heavy rainfall across the central Philippines as a tropical depression or tropical storm.
A quick-hitting 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain can produce flash flooding in poor drainage areas and gusty winds may make boating conditions hazardous over the weekend.
Yet another area of low pressure can develop next week across the Philippine Sea. This too will track to the west and northwest in the general direction of the northern Philippines. It has the potential to bring more rain and wind to the already hard-hit region.
In the final week of October, two dangerous typhoons, Molave and Goni, struck the Philippines. So far, almost four dozen deaths have been attributed to the destructive duo.
