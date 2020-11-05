'Full-blown blizzard' to dump feet of snow in Montana
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 6, 2020 7:17 AM
|
Updated Nov. 6, 2020 10:31 AM
Snow will also spread across the Sierra Nevada of California. In addition, strong winds will become a concern in some parts of the West.
Mother Nature decided to tease Montana with one last gasp of summer in November, but weather conditions will abruptly change and seemingly plunge Big Sky Country into the depths of winter. Unusual warmth on Friday will be replaced with blizzard conditions over the weekend as a significant storm is expected to move in. Anyone who's been wearing shorts and T-shirts in recent days will be trading those for snow coats and shovels.
Highs in Montana are expected to climb into the 60s on Friday before the storm ushers in major changes and dramatically colder air. The weather system will begin dropping snow across areas farther west, including across high elevations of Washington, Oregon and Northern California on Friday. The storm will intensify as it shifts farther east over the weekend, and that's when conditions are really expected to deteriorate.
The storm will press eastward on Saturday as a northwesterly wind flow will draw colder air southward from Canada. Precipitation will overspread Montana. Initially, in some areas, temperatures will still be high enough for rain or a mix of rain and snow.
The storm system will turn northeastward and quickly strengthen Saturday night into Sunday, and it will continue to tap into colder air across Canada. As this unfolds, precipitation will change over to all snow -- which is expected to come down at a fast clip. Increasing winds will also begin to whip the snow around and cause blowing snow to significantly reduce the visibility.
"Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous across Montana at the height of the storm late Saturday night through Sunday, with snow-packed roadways and whiteout conditions expected," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff. "Strong winds, combined with heavy snowfall, will create a full-blown blizzard in portions of the state."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Winds could gust over 40 mph in open areas. With high winds and temperatures not getting out of the teens in spots, the cold will make it dangerous to be outside. Temperatures in the teens and 20s will represent a temperature drop of 30 to 40 degrees over just a couple of days between Friday and Sunday. The high winds combined with the snow will also make visibility very low. Interstates 15, 90 and 94 are just some of the thoroughfares expected to see impacts on Sunday.
Winter storm watches were in effect across much of Montana on Friday in advance of the system. A large area of 6-12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of snow is expected, but well over a foot will fall in the higher elevations, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 48 inches (120 cm).
By Sunday night, the storm will shift farther north into Canada. As it departs, snow will taper off and winds will diminish. With clearing skies, lighter winds and fresh snow on the ground, lows will plummet into the single digits and teens.
Temperature are forecast to remain below normal into early next week, with the next chance for snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, snow amounts with that system are expected to be no more than a few inches.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
'Full-blown blizzard' to dump feet of snow in Montana
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 6, 2020 7:17 AM | Updated Nov. 6, 2020 10:31 AM
Snow will also spread across the Sierra Nevada of California. In addition, strong winds will become a concern in some parts of the West.
Mother Nature decided to tease Montana with one last gasp of summer in November, but weather conditions will abruptly change and seemingly plunge Big Sky Country into the depths of winter. Unusual warmth on Friday will be replaced with blizzard conditions over the weekend as a significant storm is expected to move in. Anyone who's been wearing shorts and T-shirts in recent days will be trading those for snow coats and shovels.
Highs in Montana are expected to climb into the 60s on Friday before the storm ushers in major changes and dramatically colder air. The weather system will begin dropping snow across areas farther west, including across high elevations of Washington, Oregon and Northern California on Friday. The storm will intensify as it shifts farther east over the weekend, and that's when conditions are really expected to deteriorate.
The storm will press eastward on Saturday as a northwesterly wind flow will draw colder air southward from Canada. Precipitation will overspread Montana. Initially, in some areas, temperatures will still be high enough for rain or a mix of rain and snow.
The storm system will turn northeastward and quickly strengthen Saturday night into Sunday, and it will continue to tap into colder air across Canada. As this unfolds, precipitation will change over to all snow -- which is expected to come down at a fast clip. Increasing winds will also begin to whip the snow around and cause blowing snow to significantly reduce the visibility.
"Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous across Montana at the height of the storm late Saturday night through Sunday, with snow-packed roadways and whiteout conditions expected," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff. "Strong winds, combined with heavy snowfall, will create a full-blown blizzard in portions of the state."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Winds could gust over 40 mph in open areas. With high winds and temperatures not getting out of the teens in spots, the cold will make it dangerous to be outside. Temperatures in the teens and 20s will represent a temperature drop of 30 to 40 degrees over just a couple of days between Friday and Sunday. The high winds combined with the snow will also make visibility very low. Interstates 15, 90 and 94 are just some of the thoroughfares expected to see impacts on Sunday.
Winter storm watches were in effect across much of Montana on Friday in advance of the system. A large area of 6-12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of snow is expected, but well over a foot will fall in the higher elevations, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 48 inches (120 cm).
By Sunday night, the storm will shift farther north into Canada. As it departs, snow will taper off and winds will diminish. With clearing skies, lighter winds and fresh snow on the ground, lows will plummet into the single digits and teens.
Temperature are forecast to remain below normal into early next week, with the next chance for snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, snow amounts with that system are expected to be no more than a few inches.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo