Tropical storm watches issued for South Florida as Eta upgrades to tropical storm

The Miami and Fort Lauderdale metro areas, as well as the Florida Keys, are on alert as Eta is expected to hover just below Category 1 hurricane status as it crosses the Florida Keys on Monday.

Read More Chevron right

'Full-blown blizzard' to dump feet of snow in Montana

A quickly intensifying storm will unleash heavy snow, fierce winds and brutal cold, bringing a sharp reminder of the season in Big Sky Country.

Read More Chevron right

Hunkering down on the range: A Montana rancher's yearly battle against the elements

With a blizzard about to blast Montana, a third-generation cattle rancher explained how his cows stay warm in punishing conditions -- even when they're covered in snow like this.