Prolonged winter-like chill to plunge across Southwest
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 7, 2020 11:00 AM
|
Updated Nov. 7, 2020 12:30 PM
Snow will also spread across the Sierra Nevada of California. In addition, strong winds will become a concern in some parts of the West.
After spending the first week of November with well above-normal temperatures across much of the Southwest, temperatures will be heading the other way for the second week of the month. Along with the temperature plunge, some much needed rainfall and even snow will also grace the region.
The colder weather will be ushered in by a significant storm that will trigger gusty winds, rain showers and mountain snow through the weekend. Some locations will receive their first measurable precipitation in several months.
Measurable rainfall arrived in Fresno, California, early Saturday morning for the first time since May 18. Downtown Los Angeles also measured its first rain Saturday morning since May 18.
Las Vegas could potentially break an even longer dry streak Sunday. The city hasn't had any rain in an astounding 200 days, since April 20 -- the longest stretch of dry weather on record.
While rain refreshes areas at lower elevations for the first time in months, snow will pile up in the mountains as far south as San Diego County in California as the cold air blasts in.
Many mountain locations around Los Angeles and San Diego above 5,000 feet could receive more than 6 inches of snow before the weekend is over. The highest portions of the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains east of Los Angeles could have up to a foot of fresh snow.
Interior portions of the Southwest will also enjoy some snow. Flagstaff is expected to get its first measurable snowfall of the season, with 3-6 inches of new snow piling up by Monday morning. Several inches of snow will also fall in the Sierra and Wasatch Ranges as well as the Colorado Rockies.
While the rain and snow will wind down for most for the start of the traditional workweek, the chilly air deposited across the region will have some staying power.
Sunday, highs are projected to drop to the 50s in Las Vegas and the middle 60s in Phoenix compared to normal highs in the low 70s and at the 80-degree-Fahrenheit mark, respectively. The last time Phoenix had a high in the 60s was way back in late March.
High temperatures are then forecast to stay in the 60s in Phoenix through the middle of the week. Even by the end of the week, highs will only be struggling to get back to normal in the mid-70s.
In the Los Angeles area, some locales may struggle to get out of the 50s Sunday and Monday. Even in downtown, high temperatures are only forecast to reach the low 60s through the first half of the week. Normal high temperatures are in the mid-70s.
The story will be the same across much of the Southwest, with highs remaining around 10-20 degrees below normal through midweek, and only gradually creeping back toward normal by the end of the week.
Cold nights are ahead for the region as well, forecasters said. In fact, after record highs were challenged across the region just a couple of days ago, record-low temperatures will be challenged in some spots to start off the new week.
Downtown Los Angeles could rival the record low of 43 set in 1886 on Sunday night. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the single digits over the Sierra Nevada Sunday night and over the Arizona mountains during Monday night. The record low of 11 for Sunday night at South Lake Tahoe could be shattered.
Clear skies, light winds and fresh snow could also cause temperatures to plummet Monday night in Flagstaff. The record to beat is 5 degrees, set in 1946. Phoenix could dip into the 30s by Tuesday morning, which would be the first reading in the 30s there since Feb. 6.
While the fresh snow itself will be a welcome sight for ski resorts in the region, the low temperatures will also allow resorts to make snow and build a deeper base of snow and open sooner. Many resorts have been itching to reopen after Covid-19 cut last season short right during the typical peak.
Despite temperatures gradually rising by the end of next week, forecasters say a return to high heat does not appear to be in the offing for the Southwest, at least in the near future.
"The surge of cold air, gusty winds and spotty rain and mountain snow may not be a one-and-done deal," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
"There appears to be multiple rounds of chilly shots that may take aim on the Southwest through the middle of November, but how much rain, snow and cold air that occur with each would only be speculation at this juncture."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.