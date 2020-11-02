Goni en route to Vietnam after deadly strike in Philippines
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 2, 2020 6:07 AM
At least 10 people have died and thousands of others were evacuated in the Philippines due to Typhoon Goni, which quickly weakened into a tropical storm on Nov. 1.
Goni slammed into the eastern Philippines on Saturday night, local time as a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds equivalent to a strong Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. At 4:50 a.m., local time, Super Typhoon Goni made its first landfall near Bato, Catanduanes, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
At least 16 deaths have been blamed on the torrential rainfall, dangerous winds and devastating storm surge from Goni, most occurring in the province of Albay.
Super Typhoon Goni lurks to the east of the Philippines Saturday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2020, local time. A well-defined eye can be seen on satellite. (AccuWeather)
After desolating parts of the Philippines over the weekend, Tropical Storm Goni emerged over the South China Sea on Monday. A continued track to the west will bring the storm to Vietnam by Wednesday night and Thursday.
Goni is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it tracks across the South China Sea through the middle of the week. While some strengthening is possible for this system as it will be located in an area of light wind shear, the waters have been disrupted by several tropical systems in recent weeks, which brought cooler water to the surface. This will limit how much intensity Goni is able to regain.
The storm is expected to bring another round of tropical downpours and gusty winds to central and southern Vietnam from later on Wednesday into Thursday, local time. This region has been the target of most of the tropical systems that disturbed the South China Sea.
Widespread rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) is expected to encompass central and southeastern Vietnam during this time. Along Goni's track, a more concentrated area of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain is expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 350 mm (14 inches) expected.
With much of eastern Vietnam already recovering from recent heavy rainfall from tropical storms, rainfall from Goni is expected to slow recovery and potentially lead to new flooding and mudslides.
While Goni is expected to be a tropical storm at landfall, widespread wind damage is not expected to be a significant concern. Wind gusts of 65-95 km/h (40-60 mph) are expected to cause minor structural damage and power outages along the track of the storm across central Vietnam. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 130 km/h (80 mph) is possible.
Due to its expected impacts in Vietnam, Goni is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5. In contrast to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is based on a broad range of important factors, including wind speed, flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss.
Once inland, Goni is expected to quickly lose wind intensity and become a tropical rainstorm across southern Laos. Locally heavy rain can spread into southern Laos and eastern Cambodia during the end of the week, though the threat for flooding is expected to diminish in these areas.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Atsani, also known as Siony in the Philippines, is spinning across the Philippine Sea. After stalling over the Philippine Sea through the beginning of the week, Atsani may take a path toward the northern Philippines during the second half of the week.
Once inland, Goni is expected to quickly lose wind intensity and become a tropical rainstorm across southern Laos. Locally heavy rain can spread into southern Laos and eastern Cambodia during the end of the week, though the threat for flooding is expected to diminish in these areas.
