At least 3 killed after Hurricane Eta blasts Central America as Cat 4 storm

The record-tying 28th named storm of the year also became one of the strongest yet, and although forecasters say it will weaken over Central America, it shouldn't be forgotten about as it is expected to head toward Florida as a tropical storm.

Daily coronavirus briefing: A.I. detects sound of ‘COVID cough’ human ears can’t easily pick up

Listen to audio of a ‘COVID cough’ and a regular cough and see if you can tell the difference. Plus, how a group of villagers defied a COVID-19 curfew to make a dramatic rescue.

Unseasonably warm weather from Minneapolis to NYC will challenge records

A November heat wave is about to take over a huge swath of the nation and bring temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for some places that have picked up heavy snowfall in recent weeks.