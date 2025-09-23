Widespread downpours to ease drought in central, eastern US, elevate flash flood risk

Rainfall will bring drought relief to parts of the Central and Eastern U.S., but downpours may cause flash flooding, slick travel, and localized hazards through the end of the week.

Rain will expand into more drought-affected areas in the central and eastern United States through the end of this week. However, there are dangers associated with the rain, and they go beyond slick highways. Rain may fall too quickly for some storm drains and small streams to handle, potentially leading to flash flooding.

Prior to the break in the weather pattern this week, many areas in the eastern U.S. recently experienced one of the driest ends to summer on record. Fall officially began Monday.

Most of the rain will be beneficial in terms of watering lawns, forests and late-season crops. A lack of soaking rain has left many lawns brown and dormant, and accelerated the fall foliage. Instead of a lasting display of fall color, the rapid leaf change has caused some drought-stressed trees to drop their leaves early.

Small streams and secondary rivers have dried up or are down to a trickle, and some of the major rivers are running low. Portions of the lower Ohio River and the middle portion of the Mississippi River are at the minimum threshold for normal navigation.

Rain has expanded and has become more intense in portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley. Not only has it rained, but it has poured as far to the east as portions of the Great Lakes and the Appalachians since the start of the week.

One of the most common issues when it first rains after a long dry stretch is the combination of water and oil buildup on area roads and highways. Until it rains hard enough to wash away the oil residues, roads may become especially slick, contributing to accidents, especially at intersections, highway ramps and in emergency braking situations.

Much of the zone from Kansas and Oklahoma to Kentucky and Tennessee has received 0.50 of an inch to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, which in many areas has been readily absorbed by the ground. A few locations have received 50 to 100 percent more rainfall than adjacent areas, or much of the rain fell in an hour's time. This has led to quick runoff, ponding on some roads, and isolated incidents of flash flooding.

More rain is on the way for central and southern portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley through midweek and much of the Eastern states for the balance of the week.

A big batch of drenching rain and thunderstorms will be the final round of rainfall in this latest pattern in the central portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley into Wednesday night.

Total rainfall in parts of the Central states will range from 4-8 inches, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches.

As the showers and thunderstorms advance slowly eastward, additional rainfall—both beneficial and potentially problematic—will extend across the Appalachians and onto the Atlantic Coastal Plain and the northeast Gulf region into the end of the week.

As a storm moving along a press of cooler and drier air travels from the Ohio Valley to the St. Lawrence Valley from Wednesday to Thursday night, a broad area of drenching rain and locally gusty thunderstorms will affect the northeastern quarter of the nation.

As the cold front associated with that storm presses on to the mid-Atlantic coast and the Southeast states Thursday, gusty and potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to unfold.

Travel delays are possible as the storms traverse the Interstate 85 and 95 corridors, including the major hubs of Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Atlanta.

As some dry air pushes across the Northeast Friday, showers and thunderstorms may persist from Florida to Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas.

