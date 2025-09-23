Early autumn severe storms to shift from Plains to Atlantic and Gulf coasts

A clash of cold air and warm, humid weather will set off rounds of severe thunderstorms from Texas to the mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.

Downpours and strong winds are heading to the central U.S. AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach has more.

As a front separating air cold enough for snow in the Rockies collides with humid air the East, rounds of gusty and severe thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain will erupt prior to the end of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Severe weather often increases in autumn following the late-summer lull in thunderstorm activity, as the jet stream strengthens and warm and humid air flows from the Gulf.

In addition to heavy rain, the main threats in severe storms will be lightning strikes, powerful wind gusts, and hail. A few tornadoes are possible through the end of the week in the most intense storms.

Into Tuesday night, most of the severe thunderstorms will develop from central Texas to southern Kentucky. Within this zone, a more concentrated area of severe weather will encompass eastern Oklahoma, the northeast corner of Texas and western and central Arkansas. Within this severe weather zone into Tuesday night, the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 80 mph.

Farther northeast, heavy, gusty thunderstorms will extend over parts of the Appalachians.

The most active storms will extend from western Virginia and eastern West Virginia to southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

On Wednesday, the threat for severe thunderstorms west of the Appalachians will extend from the southern parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio to western Louisiana and the eastern part of Texas.

Severe thunderstorms could lead to travel delays in cities such as Nashville, Cincinnati, Houston, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The threat of severe weather will extend across portions of the Interstate 85 and 95 corridors of the East on Thursday.

Some of the strongest thunderstorms are forecast from southern New Jersey to Georgia and Alabama.

There will be locally heavy and gusty thunderstorms in parts of New England as well Thursday.

Most of the storms Thursday are expected during the afternoon and evening hours and could affect the commute and flights in the major hubs from Atlanta and Charlotte to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Drier air is forecast to push across the interior Northeast Friday, but spotty showers may persist. Closer to the upper mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, there could be another round of gusty thunderstorms.

Moisture will linger in the Southeast and could result in scattered showers and thunderstorms from Florida to the Carolinas and Mississippi. The lingering downpours in the Southeast could be an omen for trouble in the Northeast over the weekend and a hint of tropical troubles on the horizon for the southern Atlantic coast.

