Strengthening Tropical Storm Humberto may soon be joined by Imelda, posing a US threat

Two tropical systems will churn near each other in the Atlantic, with Humberto forecast to strengthen and a second storm possibly forming as Imelda, raising risks of flooding and damaging winds in the United States.

In today’s Forecast Feed, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno takes a look at the latest on the tropics.

A rare weather pattern is unfolding in the southwestern Atlantic with the possibility of two hurricanes developing within a few hundred miles of one another. At least one could make landfall along the United States coast early next week with the potential for heavy rain, flooding and high winds.

The setup is rare and highly complex. The last time something similar occurred near the U.S. was in 2016, when Hurricanes Matthew and Nicole were about 800 miles apart. Early next week, two hurricanes could be about half that distance apart, with the potential for interaction between them affecting the track and strength of each storm.

In this image, captured on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, Tropical Storm Humberto can be seen right of center. A growing area of thunderstorms in the lower left was centered on Hispaniola in the Caribbean. This mass is forecast by AccuWeather to become a tropical storm in the coming days. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to become a major hurricane and may track just west of Bermuda. Meanwhile, the batch of showers and thunderstorms near Hispaniola on Thursday is forecast to evolve into a tropical storm near the Bahamas. If the new system becomes a named storm, it would be called Imelda, the next name on the 2025 Atlantic hurricane list. From there, further strengthening is possible with at least one scenario for the storm to make landfall in the Carolinas with torrential rain and strong winds.

Humberto to impact Bermuda

Humberto is slowly strengthening, despite battling some combative breezes or wind shear.

"As wind shear eases and the storm moves northwest, Humberto is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane over the weekend or early next week," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "We expect Humberto to track well off the coast of the U.S. but bring some wind and rain to the islands of Bermuda early next week.”

How significant wind, rain, flooding and waves are in Bermuda will depend on the strength and proximity of the hurricane to the islands. A close encounter with a major hurricane passing just to the west is often much more dangerous than a similar hurricane passing to the east, such as from Gabrielle.

Caribbean tropical wave forecast to evolve into Imelda

A group of showers and thunderstorms is moving across Hispaniola and is associated with a tropical wave. There is a high risk of full tropical development.

"Interaction with land was limiting development on Thursday, but this wave is expected to organize once it reaches the warm waters of the Bahamas," DaSilva said. "Downpours from the tropical wave will soak the Dominican Republic from Thursday to Friday and the Bahamas from Friday to Sunday.”

Depending on how quickly the tropical wave strengthens from a tropical rainstorm into a tropical storm and potentially a hurricane will determine the severity of wind, flooding and wave conditions in the Bahamas.

Interaction with Humberto may be significant and could pull the storm away from the U.S. or steal some of its moisture. In this case, rain impacts from the budding Imelda could be limited in the southeastern U.S.

On the other hand, if both hurricanes remain separate enough with minimal interaction, the budding Imelda could push directly onshore into the Carolinas early next week, perhaps as a hurricane with damaging winds, coastal flooding, erosive waves and flooding rainfall.

To further complicate the situation, a non-tropical storm will bring showers and thunderstorms to part of the Southeast this weekend to early next week and may bring localized flooding regardless.

The risk of significant flash flooding could extend as far west as the southern Appalachians. Recall that about a year ago, Hurricane Helene unleashed tremendous rain in the southern Appalachians, which led to disastrous and deadly flooding.

In a worst-case scenario, heavy rain from both tropical and non-tropical origins could bring prolonged, tremendous rain and flooding to parts of the Carolinas and Georgia, with the potential for damage comparable to impacts from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Period of rough seas, dangerous surf and beach erosion

Regardless of whether a hurricane makes landfall in the southeastern U.S. or not, strong winds will create large, chaotic swells that will propagate toward the southern and middle Atlantic coast late this weekend to the middle of next week.

Assisting will be an area of high pressure over the Northeast, causing winds to blow from the ocean toward the land.

Coastal flooding is possible along barrier islands and back bays, so interests in these areas should monitor updates. Large, frequent breakers will create strong rip currents and lead to beach erosion. Seas near the coast and offshore will be hazardous for small craft and large vessels.

Rare atmospheric interaction possible: the Fujiwhara Effect

An atmospheric phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara Effect could occur next week with both tropical systems spinning around each other. This rare tropical interaction is named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara, who first described the condition in a 1921 research paper.

The condition is similar to the teacup ride at an amusement park or ballroom dancers moving in unison.

In this highly complex scenario, the storms may stall offshore, rotate around one another or one could be steered toward the U.S. coast.

Residents, business owners and visitors in Bermuda, the northern Caribbean, the Bahamas and the eastern U.S. should monitor the progress of both Humberto and the organizing tropical waves.

Changes in track and intensity could significantly affect rain and wind impacts.