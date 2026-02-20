Likely tornadoes destroy homes, wrap mobile homes around trees in Indiana and Illinois

Suspected tornadoes and severe storms devastated communities in Indiana and Illinois on Thursday, damaging homes and facilities and causing multiple injuries.

Homes were destroyed and cars flipped over by a tornado that touched down in Flat Rock, Illinois, on Feb. 19.

Suspected tornadoes tore through parts of southern Indiana and Illinois on Thursday night as the first significant severe weather event in months swept across the Midwest.

Communities were left with widespread damage after what meteorologists believe were multiple tornadoes embedded within powerful thunderstorms.

Footage from storm chaser and photojournalist Brian Emfinger shows extensive destruction near Flat Rock, Illinois.

Damage to homes from an observed tornado in Flat Rock, Illinois, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Image credit: Brian Emfinger)

“Homes are moved off their foundations and mobile homes wrapped around trees,” Emfinger said.

According to Emfinger, multiple people were trapped and injured inside damaged homes before first responders arrived. Emergency crews worked through the night to assist residents.

Damage to a home from an observed tornado in Flat Rock, Illinois, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Image credit: Brian Emfinger)

The National Weather Service office in Indianapolis deployed storm survey teams on Friday to Sullivan and Monroe counties to determine whether tornadoes touched down and to assess the strength of any confirmed twisters.

Suspected tornado damages animal shelter, airport and homes in Bloomington, Indiana

In Bloomington, Indiana, damage was reported after a tornado-warned storm moved through the region. Local outlet Bloomington Online reported multiple homes damaged in the Fieldstone and Stonechase neighborhoods.

The Monroe County Humane Association campus also sustained significant damage. Executive Director Andrew Krebbs said all animals were safe and “in trusted care” following the storm.

Officials at the Monroe County Airport reported substantial damage to the facility. Several outbuildings were destroyed and multiple hangars suffered heavy damage.

“An air traffic controller who was working in the control tower had to leave his position and take shelter during the storm but remained safe and unharmed,” airport officials said in a statement.

Large hail pounds southern Indiana

AccuWeather Storm Chaser Tony Laubach was in Sullivan, Indiana, chasing a tornado-warned storm on Feb. 19. Much of the area was left covered in hailstones in the storm’s aftermath.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach said a tornadic supercell also produced several inches of hail across southern Indiana. Video from Sullivan, Indiana, shows rivers of hail covering the ground.

Satellite imagery from NOAA’s GOES East, including the Advanced Baseline Imager and Global Lightning Mapper instruments, captured the powerful storm system as it intensified and raced across the Midwest Thursday evening.

Severe thunderstorms roll across the Midwest this afternoon and evening, producing large hail, strong wind gusts, and several tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/A0o94vK9JD — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) February 20, 2026

As of Friday, no deaths had been reported in connection with the severe thunderstorms or suspected tornadoes. Damage assessments remain ongoing as officials continue surveying affected areas.