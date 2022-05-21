Severe storms to precede cooldown in the Northeast
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 21, 2022 9:20 AM EDT
Updated May 21, 2022 10:10 AM EDT
Drone footage shows the damage done to Gaylord, Michigan, after a tornado touched down on Friday, May 20, as well as the spinning storm from the inside of a car.
After intense storms moved through portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday, more severe weather is on the way for the weekend. This time, however, AccuWeather forecasters say the next round of storms will usher in some relief from the summerlike heat.
Severe storms already have made their presence known in the Midwest and Plains. Most notably, a strong tornado brought major damage to Gaylord, Michigan, on Friday, leading to at least one fatality and over 40 injuries, according to local authorities. Intense thunderstorms also fired up across portions of Texas and Oklahoma at the end of the week, producing hail and gusty winds. Baseball-sized hail was reported in Fort Griffin, Texas, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
A large bulge in the jet stream will create a bottleneck in the atmosphere, allowing a cold front to move quite slowly throughout the weekend. On Saturday, the threat of severe weather will follow this slow progression eastward into the eastern Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and southern Plains. Severe storms could threaten a broad swath of the country, stretching over 2,000 miles from central Texas to northern Maine.
Cities such as Dallas, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri and Buffalo, New York, may be threatened by these storms. Torrential rainfall, damaging winds and hail will be the most likely threats from these storms; however, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
The thunderstorms firing up in the afternoon, and continuing through the evening will help to bring some relief to areas affected by summertime heat. High temperatures in the middle 80s on Saturday for cities like Indianapolis and Cleveland will be a thing of the past by Sunday, as temperatures fall to the middle 60s.
Due to the slow eastward movement of the front, the area at risk for severe weather on Sunday will only shift slightly eastward into New England. As such, many areas will need to wait one more day for some relief from the heat, like communities from Bangor, Maine to Philadelphia will have another day of abnormal heat.
Cities such as Scranton, Pennsylvania, Albany, New York and Burlington, Vermont, could all experience severe weather on Sunday following a very steamy day. Much like on Saturday, a range of hazards may be in play due to Sunday's storms.
"The main threat in the Northeast appears to be strong wind gusts and downpours capable of localized flooding. The threat for hail and tornadoes is less likely, but one or two tornadoes can't be ruled out, especially in northern New England," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
Travelers along interstates 81, 87 and 90 should also be on the lookout for these intense storms, where downpours could bring reduced visibility for motorists and cause ponding on the roadways. Gusty winds could also prove difficult for high-profile vehicles.
A major factor in the development of these potent thunderstorms will be the clash of drastically different air masses on either side: cooler, Canadian air replacing the intense heat that is building over the Northeast during the weekend.
"With the unseasonable heat and humidity in place ahead of the front, ingredients will be present for some of these storms to become severe," Sadvary said.
Behind the front sweeping through the area on Sunday will be a new air mass, ushering in a refreshing end to the heat and humidity. Temperatures will be falling back to typical late-spring levels for early week, but the temperature change will be stark. In many areas, Monday's high temperatures may be as much as 30 degrees Fahrenheit lower than those over the weekend.
In Washington, D.C., highs in the low 90s on Sunday will be replaced by Monday's high of 74 F, which is 4 degrees below normal for the date. Farther north, even greater temperature swings may occur. While Boston, Massachusetts, will swelter with a high of 93 F on Sunday, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s on Monday, which is also slightly below average for late May.
The source of cooler air has already brought impacts to portions of the United States. As AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael LeSeney noted, this dip in the jet stream is responsible for the late-season snowstorm across much of Colorado and Wyoming, and will also spread abnormally chilly air across the Midwest and Great Lakes.
As the dip in the jet stream moves into the Northeast, the change to lower temperatures may be here to stay. Into at least the middle of the upcoming week, high temperatures will be near normal for late May across most of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.