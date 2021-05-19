Temps could hit 100 in Southeast as heat wave looms
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated May. 19, 2021 8:58 AM EDT
Following a week-long stretch of unseasonably cool conditions across the Southeast, a heat wave now looms for the region. The upcoming surge of warmth will allow record high temperatures to be challenged by early next week, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The warmup on its own will be an impressive one, with temperatures forecast to soar to July-like levels from late this weekend to early next week. Factoring in how cool it's been recently, when compared to average, may make the heat feel even more oppressive.
During the stretch from May 12-18, average temperatures were running 3-6 degrees Fahrenheit below normal in cities such as Montgomery, Alabama, Atlanta and Nashville.
The unseasonable chill was even more extreme across the Carolinas. In Raleigh, North Carolina, temperatures averaged 9 degrees below normal during the stretch. The city experienced multiple mornings in the 40s and set a record low of 37 on May 13.
AccuWeather's team of meteorologists has good news for Southeastern residents itching for the return of much warmer weather.
"Temperatures are likely to spike during the first part of next week and could surge well into the 90s and may even approach 100 in parts of South Carolina and Georgia, where humidity levels stop well short of typical summertime levels," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Average high temperatures for late May range from the lower 80s in Nashville and Raleigh to the upper 80s around Montgomery. The anticipated forecast highs by early next week will be 5-15 degrees above these marks and more typical of average highs in July.
Where humidity levels are higher, it will likely feel several degrees higher than the actual temperature, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr.
In fact, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures could come close to or eclipse the century mark in parts of the Southeast.
In some locations, the warmup could be one for the record books.
Knoxville, Tennessee, is forecast to climb into the lower 90s next Monday, putting its daily record of 92 from 1904 in jeopardy. Nashville could near record highs set in 2019 on both Sunday and Monday. The records to beat are 91 and 93, respectively.
Should Columbia, South Carolina, close in on the triple digits on Monday as forecast, the city's daily record of 98 set in 1953 would be within reach.
Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia, are among the other locales that could have the weather history books rewritten during the heat wave.
Experts say that it will be vital for people across the region to stay well hydrated when spending any length of time outdoors, as well as to wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and plenty of sunscreen. Forecasters recommend exercising or doing other strenuous activity outside during the early or latter part of the day when the sun is lower in the sky and temperatures are not at their peak.
The temperature inside a sealed vehicle can rise to lethal levels in a matter of minutes, making it vital to not leave pets or children behind.
Mostly dry weather is forecast to accompany the warmup, and while this is great news for those eager to cool off at a local lake or the beach, AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned about the length of the dry spell and a danger this could bring.
"This length of dry weather in the Southeast could bring back the threat of brush fires for a short period of time [next week]," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions are currently ongoing in the eastern Carolinas and South Florida, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
None of the historic rainfall that has been soaking the South Central states will reach the Southeast into next week. An area of high pressure anchored over the East will essentially block the forward progression of the wet weather and keep funneling it into the areas that don't need any more rainfall.
Those taking advantage of the dry, warm weather at the beach should use caution due to an increased risk of rough surf and strong rip currents along the east coast of Florida and into southeastern Georgia. These water dangers may last into the weekend.
